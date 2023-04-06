Gary Payton II Sounds Off on Warriors Handling of Andrew Wiggins Return

All of the buzz surrounding the Golden State Warriors as of late has been the return of Andrew Wiggins, ahead of the team’s upcoming playoff run. Wiggins returned to the Warriors after being away for nearly two months, sitting on the bench for Golden State’s April 4 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the Dubs’ 136-125 victory, Gary Payton II, who recently returned to the team himself, spoke on the organization’s handling of Wiggins’ situation. He praised the way that the Warriors ensure that the players are mentally and physically ready to suit up, before letting them take the floor again.

“This organization, it’s a player-first organization,” he said via “The Athletic’s” Tim Kawakami. “They want to make sure we’re mentally and physically ready to come to work and do what we’ve gotta do. Wigs was gone for a period of time for Wigs’ reasons and they didn’t press him or push him to come back and get ready to play. Just what he had to handle and he came back.”

Payton II explained that he, like Wiggins, wasn’t rushed back into the lineup when he was injured.

“That’s what they did with me. I wasn’t ready (immediately after the trade). They got me ready until it was safe for me to go out there. Just kudos to the organization for caring about their players and letting us deal with life. And make sure we’re ready for basketball.”

Stephen Curry Discusses Warriors’ Love for Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins’ teammates are undoubtedly excited that he’s back around the squad. Stephen Curry showed him some love, when speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s matchup with the Thunder.

“He’s one of us,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We talked about the whole time, that when he came back it’d be the right time. Considering everything he’s been through. We love his presence, the Wiggs’ smile, just having him in the locker room is big. We haven’t gotten to see him on the court as much, but it was great to have him back, to say the least.”

He then reflected on the moment when the Chase Center crowd went nuts for Wiggins when he was shown on the arena’s big screen.

“That’s what it’s about,” he said. “We understand how much he’s been embraced by our fan base, our organization. You know, that’s the love that you show your own. There’s been a lot of unnecessary conversation around him and the whole situation. You don’t really want to react to everything that goes on on the internet. But, it’s just a matter of embracing him and giving him the space to come back, enjoy basketball again, and enjoy being around us.”

Steph shares what it means to have Wiggs back in the building pic.twitter.com/U8ppK0Tuf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Jordan Poole is Excited For Andrew Wiggins’ Return to Warriors

Much like Curry, Jordan Poole was also excited that the former No. 1 overall pick is back in the Bay.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”