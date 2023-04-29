Warriors’ Gary Payton II Unlocks Major Achievement Amid Playoff Push

The 2022-23 campaign has been some kind of journey for Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II. After the Dubs’ repeater-tax situation forced the baller to leave the team for a fair-market deal in Portland over the summer, Payton struggled to overcome a lingering abdominal injury for months on end.

He was later involved in a controversial trade back to the Bay — one that saw the Warriors accuse the Blazers of failing to disclose information about the injury.

And while Golden State allowed the trade to go through in the end, Payton was ultimately forced back to the sidelines for several more weeks before he could finally rejoin his teammates. Amid the chaos, though, Payton remained focused on getting back to what he does best.

Not only that — he managed to unlock a major achievement in his life away from the court, too. Specifically, the 30-year-old finally received his diploma, having completed the course work on a degree in human development and family science from Oregon State University.

Warriors G Gary Payton II Gives His Diploma to His Mother

Huge congrats to @Garydwayne! He promised mother Monique he’d finish his human development and family science degree at Oregon State and this morning gave her the diploma in person. He’s been sharing this journey with me for more than a year and I just let out a big “Whoo hooo!” pic.twitter.com/pnSyhyvSJc — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) April 28, 2023

Speaking to the Associated Press’ Janie McCauley, via NBA.com, Payton revealed that he got his degree, at least in part, so he could fulfill a promise he made to his mother.

“It was really for Moms, Monique… I made her a promise to get it done and finish when I left school, so keeping my word and got that to her,” Payton told McCauley. “Hope you enjoy it, love it and it was for you.”

Payton, who received his diploma a few weeks earlier, is following in the footsteps of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who finally got his degree from Davidson over the summer. When asked about the duo’s academic accomplishments on Friday, Dubs play-caller Steve Kerr beamed with pride.

“We have a lot of guys who are really committed to the game, but committed to themselves and try to better themselves, do things in the community and try and impact the Bay Area,” Kerr told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“For Gary to get his diploma, for Steph to do that last year, it’s all part of that process of continuing to grow and evolve as people. I’m very proud of him.”

Added Steph: “That’s phenomenal… He was keeping it on the down low. That’s big time.”

Warriors Banking on Game 7 Draymond Green?

Draymond Green was on another level during the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night, scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

The Dubs could use another effort like that on Sunday when they face a difficult Game 7 scenario at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. And history seems to be on their side in that regard.

The four-time All-Star has appeared in four Game 7s during his 11-year career — most recently against the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Across those contests, he has averaged 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals while hitting paydirt on 54.5% of his field-goal attempts and 46.2% of his tries from deep.