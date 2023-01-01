Gary Payton II Has Strong Words for Draymond Green & Warriors Fans

Last year was a fun one for the Golden State Warriors. They won their fourth championship in the last eight years, which saw Stephen Curry take home his first-ever Finals MVP trophy. But their title win was far from a one-man job. The Warriors had a healthy bench full of important pieces.

Their second unit has struggled this season, and that’s in large part due to the fact that they lost crucial pieces of the puzzle, such as Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica. However, they all earned rings, and when Payton returned to Chase Center with the Portland Trail Blazers and received his ring from Draymond Green, he had some kind words to say.

“It’s just amazing after last year, just to close the chapter on everything, to get this little shiny little thing right here,” Payton told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. “It means everything, and Draymond giving it to me was great. So I appreciate everybody from Dub Nation. You already know what it is. It’s all love. Thank you.”

Gary Payton II loved the moment getting his sparkling ring, and even shook my hand with it, too. pic.twitter.com/AXjJTNhfx3 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 31, 2022

Payton was an integral part of the Warriors’ championship victory last season, so when the team lost him, it was a tough blow. Green showed some love to Payton in return, calling it a “special moment.” At the same time, Green said that he “did not want to mess up” the moment, as it would have prevented him from giving out rings to his other former teammates.

“It was a very special moment,” Green said. “Quite frankly, I had so many words that I wanted to say but if I screwed that up, then we couldn’t do that for Otto Porter and Damion Lee. I did not want to mess up those guys’ moments, so I tried to get my words out as fast as I could.”

Draymond didn't want to mess up GP2's moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vGlojOuiMb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 31, 2022

Draymond Green Calls Out ‘Fragile’ Warriors

Golden State hasn’t had the season they wanted this year. After winning a title last season, they now find themselves fighting to keep their heads above water with Curry sidelined due to an injury. As things stand, they were merely in the Play-In race.

Green called out his team, urging them to remain mentally tough during their “fragile” state.

“You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are,” Green said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “The only way to break them is by being mentally tough.”

Draymond Green Issues Warning to West

But despite Green’s call for the team to improve their mental fortitude, he still remains confident in Golden State’s chances this season. In fact, with the Play-In staring them right in the face, Green issued a warning to the top seeds in the West about playing them in the first round.

“I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is…” Green said, as relayed by ESPN’s Andrews. “Frankly, if I was sitting in the one or two seed with [Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, himself, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole] coming into my building — I don’t want to be there.”