Former Warriors Guard Sounds off on Why He Left Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are in a great spot. They are coming off of a championship season, have won four of the last eight NBA titles, and have assembled one of the most impressive young cores in the league. Golden State has it all.

Unfortunately, three key pieces of their championship team from last year left in free agency – Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Gary Payton II. The Warriors replaced their production in the form of Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, but still, their title team is no longer.

During a recent interview on the Truth & Basketball podcast, hosted by former NBA coach George Karl, Payton spoke about why he left the Warriors. While he said that he would have loved to return, he couldn’t turn down the amount of money the Portland Trail Blazers offered him.

“For the money. I had to take the money. I had to take the money, coach. If it didn’t work out, I would’ve loved to go back to Golden State. But, you know, it just didn’t work out. Just the timing and everything, it’s just a business deal. And so, I just had to take the money.”

Play

Does The G-League Do What It's Supposed To? GPII and George Karl talk Rings, Coaches, and Curry! After a long and winding road, Gary Payton II reached the top of the NBA mountain, winning a championship as a key member of the Golden State Warriors in June. In this Episode of Truth and Basketball, GPII chops it up with his 30 year friend and mentor, Coach George Karl, about growing up in… 2022-08-17T11:15:01Z

Payton carved out a unique role in Golden State during his time there as a defensive anchor and an elite cutter. And while the Warriors would have liked to keep him around, it just wasn’t in the cards.

Team owner Joe Lacob spoke to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic earlier this offseason about why the Warriors simply couldn’t bring Payton back.

Lacob: ‘Not Something We Could Really Entertain’

When the Warriors signed Payton last season, he was on a league minimum deal. But by the season was over, he had outplayed his contract and was looking at bigger money in free agency. Lacob admitted that Golden State knew they likely weren’t going to be able to keep Payton and even that he received more money than they thought he would.

“No surprise to us that if these guys got … like Gary Payton had a good year and if he got a big offer, it was going to be very unlikely we were going to re-sign him, no matter how much we love him,” Lacob told Kawakami. “And we did like him a lot. He got a much bigger offer, in fact, than we thought he would get. Way beyond. And I’m not saying he’s not worth it or is worth it. But it is a lot. And it’s not something we really could entertain doing.”

Golden State has a history of paying all their players, but even they reached their breaking point. And now, with his new team, Payton has been considered a sleeper to win a major award.

Payton Considered Sleeper for NBA Award

According to FanDuel, Payton has +16000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report said that Payton should be considered a “sleeper bet” to win it.

“The NBA waited from 1996 until 2022 for a guard (Marcus Smart) to follow in the footsteps of Gary Payton and bring home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The wait won’t be nearly as long for the next one if Payton’s son, Gary Payton II, has anything to say about it,” Buckley wrote.

Payton played a great role in Golden State, and even he admitted that he would have loved to stay, but the money was too much for him to pass up.