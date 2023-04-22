Not only did the Golden State Warriors have to overcome the absence of Draymond Green (suspension) to capture a Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings, but they also did so without the aid of super-sub Gary Payton II. Thanks to an illness, the 30-year-old was scratched from the lineup less than an hour before tip-off.

Per reports coming out of the Bay Area on Saturday, however, Payton figures to be joining Green and the rest of the Dubs in uniform for Game 4 at Chase Center on Sunday, where they’ll have an opportunity to even the series at two games apiece.

As relayed by the San Francisco Chronicle’s CJ Holmes, Payton was back at practice on the eve of the critical contest. Moreover, he was noted to be “in good spirits” by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. The lockdown ace was listed as probable to participate in the bout with Sacto on the latest official injury report.

So, too, was Jordan Poole, who played through a left ankle sprain during Games 2 and 3. Andre Iguodala (wrist surgery) and Ryan Rollins (foto surgery) remain on the shelf, although the former may be inching his way toward an on-court return.

Warriors’ Gary Payton II Elevated His Game During Games 1 & 2 in Sacramento

Play

Video Video related to warriors provide gary payton ii update for critical game 4 vs kings 2023-04-22T21:37:20-04:00

Payton has had about as strange of a season as a player can have, battling a long-term abdominal injury, getting traded back to his old team from Portland — after which the clubs disagreed on whether proper disclosure of the injury was made and the league office was forced to get involved — and then not returning to the hardwood until late March.

Since postseason play has begun, though, Payton has looked like a man determined to get the Warriors back to the NBA Finals.

Through two appearances against the Kings, Payton has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per game. He has also connected on a whopping 69.2% of his field-goal attempts and 40.0% of his tries from three-point range.

On the flip side, he has yet to have the defensive impact he has been known for throughout his Dubs career. In his 47 minutes of action in the series to date, the Warriors have conceded 116.0 points per 100 possessions, which is currently the second-worst mark teamwide, trailing just JaMychal Green (124.0/100 poss).

Jordan Poole’s Ankle Still in Rough Shape?

Kerr made a point to shout Poole out following Game 2 for hitting the court in spite of his injury, remarking that the baller’s ankle had been incredibly swollen and saying that he was “proud” of him for pushing through. And while Poole is on track to appear in Game 4, his situation may not have improved all that much.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson III noted that the 23-year-old’s ankle “was still visibly swollen as he cut off the tape at his locker” in the wake of the Dubs’ Game 3 win.

Poole has yet to play to his fullest capability during Golden State’s first-round series with De’Aaron Fox and Co. Through three games, he’s averaging just 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting a paltry 30.0% from the floor and 20.0% from deep.

His four-year, $128 million contract extension kicks in next season.