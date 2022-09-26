Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Warriors Star Stephen Curry

For the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have worked hard to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the business. That work has helped them win four championships in the last eight seasons, including this past year when they managed to win it all after two seasons of missing the playoffs.

However, while the team’s image has elevated to the highest level, the players on the team have an even larger brand. Obviously, guys like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have emerged as stars, but neither compares to the star power Stephen Curry has accumulated.

Since entering the league, Curry has become one of the greatest players of all time. After winning his fourth title this year, he proved he’s still one of the best in the league. And according to two-time MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, he’s the best player in the world.

“Do I believe I’m the best player in the world? No,” Antetokounmpo said during his press conference at Milwaukee’s Media Day. “I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player.”

Curry and the Warriors took home the title this past year, dethroning Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who won it all the year prior. It’s for that reason that Antetokounmpo believes Curry reigns supreme over the NBA.

Antetokounmpo Explains Why Curry is the Best

Obviously, with how dominant Curry is on the court, it’s not hard to imagine that he’s the best player in the world. His three-point shooting alone is enough to put him in the conversation. However, Antetokounmpo said that the reason he thinks that Curry is the best is because that title should go to whoever is on top of the NBA.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last man standing,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s the person that takes his team to the Finals, the finish line and helps them win the game. … that’s how I view it. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry.”

For the past two years, Curry and Antetokounmpo have been the champions of the league, and there’s very clearly a mutual respect between the two of them. Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said in the past that he’d love to coach Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis, I would like to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems like a great person as well,” Kerr told reporters at Basketball Without Borders Africa when asked about which non-Warriors player he’d want to coach the most.

And while that may not be realistic, Curry made it clear that he’s fond of Antetokounmpo, too.

Curry Responds to Antetokounmpo’s Praise

At Golden State’s Media Day, Curry was asked about Antetokounmpo’s comments. While he may have been flattered by the compliment, he admitted that he thought the same about the Greek superstar after they won the title.

“I would say the same thing when you’re facing the champions,” Curry said. “That’s part of like the nature of the league. We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that’s the last team standing and who was playing the best, I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run.”

Will Antetokounmpo and Curry ever get the chance to play together? Probably not. But it’s clear that they appreciate each other’s games.