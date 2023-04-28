Warriors Second-Favorite to Land Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in Offseason Trade

While the Golden State Warriors are working to win another NBA Championship this spring, another prize could be on the horizon this summer. Golden State is amongst the favorites to land perhaps the greatest player of this generation, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag have given the Dubs the second-best odds to land the Greek Freak at +350, should he request a trade in the offseason. Antetokounmpo seems like a pretty even-keeled guy, but a frustrating first-round exit at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could cause him to look to play elsewhere.

In the hypothetical scenario, if the Warriors were to move for Antetokounmpo, they’d have him locked up through the end of the 2024-25 season, with the chance he opts into a player option in 2025-26. The 28-year-old signed the five-year, $228 million extension back in December of 2020.

Antetokounmpo put together yet another MVP-caliber season for the Bucks this year. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, while shooting 55.3% from the field, 27.5% from beyond the arc and 64.5% from the free-throw line in 63 appearances.

Again, there haven’t been any reports of the two-time MVP asking out of Milwaukee just yet, but it’s tough to imagine that he’s not frustrated after being bounced in just five games.

Draymond Green Speaks on Warriors’ ‘Calming Force’ Kevon Looney

Pulling things back to the present, the Warriors are just one win away from eliminating the Sacramento Kings and advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They were able to scrap out a tough road win in Game 5, beating the Kings at Golden 1 Center, 123-116.

An unlikely hero in the pivotal victory was Kevon Looney, who ripped down an incredible 22 rebounds.

His teammate Draymond Green made sure that the media understood how important the big man is to Golden State’s success, labeling him the team’s “calming force.”

“Kevon has become like an Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston, like a calming force.” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You know, when we were a lot younger in this run we had those guys, Shaun, Andre, that list goes on. But those two guys in particular that no matter what was going on, I start turning the ball over, Klay [Thompson] goes haywire, Steph [Curry] goes haywire, and they would come in and just calm us down. Kevon is that for this team. He’s that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on. The way he rebounds the ball is incredible. His playmaking has taken another step in the right direction. He just continues to get better. So, he’s a guy that we have the ultimate trust in. Also on the defensive end, you know if you get beat he’s going to be there. I know for me, when I’m on the floor with him I’m so much more comfortable on the defensive end just because he’s doesn’t miss any defensive assignment. And so, he’s been that guy for us all year, last couple years, and he’s continuing to get better.”

Play

Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘Not Ducking Any Smoke’ as Villain

Though Green was pinning praise on Looney, he’s not always so kind, especially on the court. The 33-year-old is an extreme competitor who works to get any edge possible on the competition. Sometimes that means being a bit extra physical, like he was in Game 2 when he stomped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

The Sacramento faithful didn’t forget and greeted Green with a chorus of boos in Game 5.

He was later asked about the reception, and explained that being the villain isn’t fun, but he’s not running away from any sort of smoke.

“Being a villain is no fun. It’s not enjoyable. But I’m also never ducking any smoke.”