Golden State Warriors Center Suffers Major Injury, Done For Season

The Golden State Warriors were already off to a tough start to begin the NBA’s 2020-21 season starting 0-2 after playing the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. However, it’ll now be a little harder with the news of their center breaking his leg.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Warriors’ center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken Fibula and will subsequently miss the remainder of the season.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

As if Golden State hadn’t been facing an uphill battle already, the team has been and will be, without their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson who tore his right Achilles just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft. Losing another contributor will only put more of a strain on the franchise to make another roster move as their star player and two-time MVP Steph Curry becomes increasingly frustrated.

Warriors Potential Moves

Given the frustrating news of this injury, the Warriors are in a unique position to still be able to make another roster addition. Previously, the team applied for the NBA’s Disabled Player Exception and was approved for it.

With the approval, the team will be able to bring in another player who has a contract that is worth up to $9.3 million. The player will either have to be claimed off of waivers, traded for, or signed from free agency.

The team probably hadn’t used it thus far because they wanted to see how well their current roster would gel and play with one another before bringing in another player. Yet desperate times call for desperate measures and whenever a star player begins to speak out about winning it puts the organization on notice that changes need to be made.

Alternatively, the Warriors are also in the position to still make a big trade. During the offseason, rumors circulated about the team looking to trade for another All-NBA caliber player and that they even put together an “intriguing package” for the Bucks reigning two-time MVP and last season’s Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to him signing a record extension.

Antetokounmpo is out of reach but there are two players who the team should set their eyes on. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has previously stated he would like to remain with the Wizards.

That would mean the world, man. I’m a loyal guy. I want to be here. I’m here. I’ve signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don’t see that in today’s game.

Yet starting out 0-2, similar to the Warriors, in an increasingly tough eastern conference, may change his mind as fighting for a playoff spot will be difficult.

The other player the team should look toward trading for, none other than Houston Rockets star guard and former MVP James Harden. Harden has become a magnet for news after requesting a trade from Houston, having to quarantine due to possibly violating the NBA’s off the court rules, and allegedly starting confrontations with teammates in practice.

However, short-handed in the team’s game against the Portland Trailblazers, 6 players were unavailable due to the NBA’s Covid-19 protocol, Harden scored 44 points combined with 17 assists in 43 minutes. Houston ultimately lost the game, yet it proves that when Harden is on the court he is locked in and ready to contribute. That’s something the Warriors could use if they decide he’s worth the price.

Steph Curry Express His Frustration

One person who is coming under scrutiny as of late is the Warriors star, Curry. With the team being 0-2 and being blown out in both their games he’s making it known that the situation needs to be fixed.

Steph Curry: "We need to win. Immediately." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 25, 2020

He continued on saying their IQ as a unit needs to improve as well.

Our group’s collective IQ has to get a lot better. I don’t know. We just have to focus more on what we’re trying to do. Sometimes when you miss shots, you tend to force and press and not think.

Steph Curry on the offensive answer: "I don't know. We just have to focus more on what we're trying to do. Sometimes when you miss shots, you tend to force and press and not think. Our group's collective IQ has to get a lot better in those moments where you're not making shots." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2020

Hopefully things turnaround for the team as they face the Chicago Bulls in their next game. The Bulls have also lost two games so far in the season and do not look as if they’ll be competing for a playoff spot anytime soon. If the Warriors want to make a statement and begin to turn their season around, there’s no better time than this next game.

