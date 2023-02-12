$120 Million Wing Named Warriors Buyout Candidate Amid Gary Payton Uncertainty

After the Golden State Warriors made a move to reacquire Gary Payton II at the trade deadline, things fell apart. Payton failed a physical, meaning the trade could fall apart. However, as the Warriors continue to decide whether or not they want to go through with the Payton deal, they will keep looking at their options on the buyout market. And if the deal falls through, they will need extra help more than ever.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, one potential player they could look to target is Gordon Hayward, should the Charlotte Hornets choose to buy him out.

“He’s not a rim protector, nor does he bring muscle to the middle of the action. But he’s a 6-foot-7 floor spacer who offers the kind of high hoops IQ that fits well on a team like the Warriors.

“Hayward, 32, has been a starter his entire career, but it might be time to move to a reserve spot if it means an opportunity for a deep NBA playoff run. Shooting only 29.4 percent beyond the arc on a bad Hornets squad, that number likely will rise on a quality team. He’s a good player on the far side of his prime who could come available,” Poole wrote.

Adding some extra wing depth would be great for the Warriors, as they don’t really have any depth at that position on the bench. Andre Iguodala is in the final year of his career, Donte DiVincenzo is more of a guard, and Jonathan Kuminga is more of a forward.

Hayward has struggled with injuries for years now, but when he’s on the court, he makes a real impact. He has appeared in 31 of the team’s 58 games this season and is playing 31.0 minutes per contest. The veteran forward is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Almost Traded for OG Anunoby

The trade for Payton was the only one Golden State made at the deadline this year, but they were close to making another move. Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby was reportedly on the trade block for the right price, and the Warriors were close to matching it.

However, according to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Raptors wanted a package that included Kuminga, other players, and picks, but the Warriors balked at matching said offer.

“The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks,” Holmes tweeted.

Warriors Plans for Gary Payton II Trade

While Payton may have failed his physical, the Warriors could still choose to allow the deal to go through. And according to Poole, they might be leaning toward that decision.

“One, the Warriors still could – and likely would – choose to waive the failed physical and retain Payton’s rights, even if he is sidelined indefinitely, multiple league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“One source, familiar with the Warriors’ desire have GP2 back on the roster, seemed “sure” they would be willing to consider that option – despite being surprised by the failed physical. Golden State has up to 72 hours to accept the trade or rescind it,” Poole wrote.