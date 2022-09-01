Celtics Forward Sends Strong Message to Warriors Star About Finals

Over the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have been some of the biggest villains in basketball. They’ve stopped multiple teams from winning titles or even getting to the NBA Finals. This includes squads like James Harden’s Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers, and, on two occasions, LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the same time, however, they’ve also been heroes. Players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been inspirations for the next generation of NBA stars. Curry’s and Thompson’s shooting ability and Green’s defense and passion have influenced so many players all over the world.

Well, one player has been on both ends of Golden State’s influence. Curry had his number retired at Davidson on Thursday, and during the ceremony, multiple players and figures congratulated him via video. Among them was Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who said that Curry was the reason he wore #30 in high school but also the reason that he doesn’t have a ring.

“What’s up brother. First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing. I wore #30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you, so, I’m a little partial,” Williams said with a smirk. “But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck. I’ll see you again next year.”

Williams and the Celtics lost to Curry’s Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals in six games. The Boston forward went on somewhat of a media tour after the Finals, and in one interview, he even made a bold claim about the series.

Williams: ‘They Weren’t the Better Team’

By the end of the regular season, the Celtics were the hottest team in basketball. That hot streak carried into the playoffs, too, as they didn’t lose two games in a row until the Finals, when Golden State took them down three games in a row. However, during an appearance on Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson’s podcast, The Long Shot Podcast with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid, Williams said that the Celtics were the better team.

“When I’ve reflected and looked back to those games, I still would say confidently – confidently – to this day they weren’t the better team,” Williams said. “I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt.”

Obviously, this message wasn’t received well by Warriors fans, but Golden State has the ring to back up their claim. This wasn’t the only interaction Williams had with Golden State this summer, though, as Curry roasted him at the ESPYs.

Curry: ‘Let You Wear the Ring’

The Warriors point guard hosted the ESPYs this year, which obviously meant that he had to clown on many of his NBA co-stars. Among them was Williams, who he made sure to single out, as the Celtics forward was in the crowd.

“It’s great to see you again, my man,” said Curry, who was wearing a green suit. “I know you like this color. I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.”

Williams had to get the last word in, though, posting a photo to Instagram, saying that he doesn’t wear a medium. Watch out for Golden State’s games against Boston next year, because while there’s clearly lots of respect between Williams and the Warriors, there’s also a rivalry element that will be fun to monitor.