Draymond Green Throws Shade at Referee for Being Ejected ‘By Mistake’ Against Knicks

There were only three NBA games scheduled for Thursday night. Lakers-Bucks, Jazz-Pelicans and Warriors-Knicks. Although there was little excitement in these three games of the night, one game in particular made headlines for something bizarre that happened during the game. In a 119-104 loss to the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors three-time All-Star Draymond Green was ejected before halftime.

The league was confused about this ejection because it appeared to be in error. After everyone seemed to have responded to it but he, star forward of the Golden State Warriors Green finally speaks out following his controversial ejection at Chase Center in Thursday night’s game against the Knicks.

Draymond Green Sounds Off

Green was given his second technical foul of the game before halftime after supposedly cursing out the referee. Replays show that Green was not fussing at the referee, however, but his own teammate, rookie James Wiseman. This was clear. Here’s what happened:

This season Green has taken on the role of being Wiseman’s mentor on the court in order to guide him through his first season in the league. Thursday night, Green was trying to get the 19-year-old set on defense. When Wiseman couldn’t get set on defense, a miscommunication led to a turnover, in response, Green yelled at him, “f*** that!” The referee thought that the cursing was directed at him, so he gave Green his second technical foul.

After being given this foul, Green pointed at the young rookie explaining that his statement was directed at him, not the referees. But this didn’t matter, he was still ejected.

Following the game, the referee who administered the foul, Ben Taylor, released a statement on the ejection, per the NBA Official Pool report.

POOL REPORT ON SECOND TECHNICAL FOUL WITH 1:04 REMAINING TO PLAY IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS/GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS GAME: pic.twitter.com/dVgsOHQ2KK — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 22, 2021

According to the Pool report, Green was ejected “for profanity that was deemed to be directed at the official”.

2017 Defensive Player of the Year sounds off per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, saying: “Wow. Bold. Privilege,” in response to the Pool report.

I’m just a bit confused. Officials can meet and make a decision on any call throughout the game, but when it comes to a technical foul that was clearly the wrong call due to an official assuming I was talking to him when in fact I wasn’t, that can’t be overturned? Maybe it’s time to take a look at that rule. I would love clarity on why that’s the rule if, in fact, it is a rule.

Although this isn’t the first time Green has been ejected from a game due to technical fouls, this one, in particular, was quite unusual. This is definitely ranked as the least deserved ejection for the Warriors’ star. His notable reputation for his aggressiveness on the court might have played a role in his receiving of the foul.

Green finished with three points and eight assists in his 17 minutes of play before the ejection.

How the Ejection Affected the Rest of the Team

The Warriors undeniably missed his presence in the whole second half. Their defense was less than impressive without his vocalness. Given the clear impact of Green on this newly remodeled Warriors team, the struggles that they endured during the second half were in part tied to his absence.

Head coach Steve Kerr even spoke out on the team’s fouling in the second half that most likely was a huge factor in their loss to the Knicks. The head coach also told reporters after the game, per the Warriors’ SoundCloud, that the referee came to him telling him that the foul was indeed, “a mistake.”

At halftime, Ben Taylor came out and told me that it was a mistake, that John Butler didn’t realize Draymond was yelling at his teammate he thought he was yelling at him.

Although this second technical foul on Green could eventually be rescinded, this doesn’t change the outcome of the game, nor does it lessen the sting of him missing the entire second half.

I would also like to know what happens with something like that,” asked Green. “That can’t just be ok. That one game can determine a lot for us. Also for the morale of a very young team. Tough tough situation.

The fact that the referees didn’t reconvene to talk through the technical foul is one of the biggest mysteries from this particular ejection and even overall as a whole league. Mistakes have been known to be made with officiating, but the unwillingness to change some calls and taking the time to correct them is what truly frustrates players like Green.

As of now, it isn’t clear if the league will investigate the ejection any further. However, Dubs Nation is not happy with the outcome being that the ejection might have changed the outcome of the game entirely. It was a critical moment in the game, especially for a now 8-7 team in the Western Conference like the Warriors, every game is critical for the hopes of making an appearance in the playoffs.

