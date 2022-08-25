Proposed Trade Sees Ex-Warriors Forward Join 29-Year-Old Superstar

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been able to maintain a constant flow of talent surrounding their core players. But not only have they managed to sustain greatness, they’ve also helped spark the careers of some great NBA players.

Obviously, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will come to mind as the primary faces when people think of the Warriors, but on top of that, many players who merely passed through Golden State have managed to create long careers beacuse of it.

Gary Payton II is a prime example, even though it was just last year where his impact was truly felt. He earned himself a big-time payday this summer with the Portland Trail Blazers. Another example is Harrison Barnes, who has received multiple lucrative contracts since leaving Golden State. But with the Sacramento Kings in a weird spot, he could be on the trade block.

One trade proposal, concocted by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, would see Barnes land with the Washington Wizards. Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Wizards receive: Barnes

Kings receive: Will Barton, Deni Avdija

HARRISON BARNES FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EFyhc1nJq7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2021

Buckley believes that this deal could help the Wizards put a better team around star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who they just re-signed this offseason.

Barnes Trade Could ‘Brighten Their Outlook’

Washington’s decision to ink Beal to a massive contract (with a no-trade clause) has been questioned by many. However, in the eyes of Buckley, adding Barnes could provide them with some hope of being more than a middle-of-the-pack team in the Eastern Conference.

“The super-sized spending would start to make more sense if the Wizards could brighten their outlook,” Buckley wrote. “No, Harrison Barnes wouldn’t transform this team into a title contender, but couple his rock-solid play with a return to form for Beal and a resurgent, healthy season from Kristaps Porzingis and maybe this club could be more than a pesky play-in tournament participant.”

PG at the PRO RUN with Russ, Victor Oladipo, and Harrison Barnes 🔥 (via austinjaustinj/IG) pic.twitter.com/y3wTk1ChMy — Overtime (@overtime) August 3, 2022

While most fans may see trading Avdija as a major gamble, the Wizards may have given themselves no choice. With Beal on the roster for the foreseeable future, their primary goal needs to be putting a quality team around him, and Barnes would help with that.

Meanwhile, the Kings would improve their future outlook, rather than concerning themselves with solely this upcoming season.

Trade Nets Kings ‘Long-Term Keeper’

Barnes is most definitely a better player than Avdija right now, but with how young Sacramento’s core is, adding Avdija would help them plan better for the future.

“As for Sacramento, this trade would net them a potential long-term keeper in Deni Avdija as well as an established pro in Will Barton. That could be critical for the Kings since this roster could use more youth, but this organization operates like one in perpetual need of instant gratification, which sort of makes sense when it’s been historically starved of success,” Buckley explained.

Obviously, the Kings have set their sights on a win-now approach as of late as they look to end their historically long playoff drought. However, with Barnes’ contract set to expire at the end of the year, this trade could prove to be worth it for them.