Harrison Barnes Unveils Thoughts on Warriors Return Ahead of Kings Series

The Golden State Warriors will be seeing old friend Harrison Barnes on Saturday, when they open up their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. Barnes won a title with the Warriors back in 2015, and was a part of their record-setting 73-9 team in 2016.

Now, he plays his basketball in Sacramento and is preparing to face off against his former teammates.

“It’s great. I’m looking forward to it. It should be great battle,” Barnes told reporters when asked about squaring off against the Dubs.

The former Warrior was also asked if the preparation was any easier because of the four regular-season meetings between the two clubs.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily easier, but I think, just playing them four times already, and obviously, more recently, there’s a familiarity,” Barnes said of facing the Warriors via the Kings’ official YouTube channel. “We know what they do. They know what we do. So, like I said, it’s going to be a matter of who’s going to have the greater will to do the little things to get over the edge.”

Play

"Guys are fresh mentally, physically and ready to go." | Harrison Barnes Practice 04.14.23 Harrison Barnes meets with the media following the Kings practice in anticipation of their Game 1 matchup against the Warriors. 2023-04-14T21:07:20Z

Warriors to Add Andrew Wiggins to Lineup for Game 1 vs. Kings

Now filling Barnes role at starting small forward is Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins hasn’t suited up for the Dubs since February 13, as he was away from the team for an extended period of time, while his father reportedly battled a serious medical issue.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that Golden State plans on having the former No. 1 overall pick in the rotation for the April 15 playoff opener at the Golden 1 Center.

Wiggins told NBC Sports Bay Area that he’s pumped to get back out there and is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Dubs win in the postseason.

“I’m approaching these playoffs the same way, just going in there and leaving it all on the floor,” Wiggins said. “I’m trying to get every rebound, trying to defend full court, trying to score the ball. Whatever I can do to help us win.”

While the Canadian wing was away, he still kept up with his squad, watching as many of their games as possible.

“I tried to watch every game I could,” he said. “I was trying to find ways to feel like I’m involved and a part of the team. I always feel I can help the team,” he said. “But I was just watching to see what we didn’t do well that game, or what we could have done better. But every game, they fought. Sometimes we made mistakes down the stretch.”

He later explained that the thing that he missed most during his time away was the competitiveness of the NBA.

“The competition,” he added. “Just going out there and competing with these guys. Being out there with them on the floor and around the locker room and on the road trips. Just being around the fellas. And having fun. Playing basketball and having fun.”

Steve Kerr Confident that Andrew Wiggins is Ready for Return

Head coach Steve Kerr made an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibbs, just hours after the news became official. He told the hosts that Wiggins is “ready to go” for Game 1.

“The biggest thing with Andrew [Wiggins] will be the rhythm,” he explained. “Going from not playing to the playoffs. That’s a pretty big leap. He’s looked great over the last week. He’s feeling good and he’s ready to go.”