Hornets Dunker Wants Slam on Warriors Star: ‘He Always Talks Stuff’

The Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of thunderous slams through the first quarter of the season.

Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins are two players that have seemed to been on the highlight reel multiple times, and Juan Toscano-Anderson just joined the fun last week with a monster dunk on former Dubs center JaVale McGee. Now, one particular Golden State player apparently has a target on his back, as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges told ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Tuesday that he has one guy in mind for who he’d most like to put on a poster.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

“One person I really want to get is Draymond (Green) because he always talks stuff to me,” Bridges said.

As noted by Dime Magazine’s Chris Manning, the Warriors and Hornets have already played each other twice this season and don’t have another scheduled meeting during the 2021-2022 campaign, so if a posterization were to happen, it would likely have to come in the NBA Finals.

Bridges: ‘I’m Definitely Going to Get Draymond’

Manning wrote highly of Bridges, saying that he “might be the NBA’s best dunker” and “the most ferocious dunker in the league”. Even if it takes a while, it sounds like the fourth-year pro is confident that he’ll get the better of Green someday.

“Every time he sees me trying to go for a dunk, he tries to foul me, so I’m definitely going to get Draymond,” Bridges said.

According to Basketball Reference, Bridges is currently 17th in dunks this season with 34, but he is fourth on the list of non-centers, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (45), John Collins (40) and Evan Mobley (40). Green meanwhile is 62nd in the NBA at 15 dunks this year and is tied with Toscano-Anderson and Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams.

Despite Age Gap, Bridges and Green Share Many Connections

Although the 31-year-old Green was drafted by the Dubs in 2012, while Bridges is just 23 and was taken in 2018, the duo share quite the connection.

“Both are Michigan natives who played at Michigan State and are repped by the same agency, Klutch Sports, so they certainly know each other beyond competing on the court,” Manning wrote.

Bridges noted that due to the shared background, the rivalry is that much deeper.

“He’s from Saginaw, I’m from Flint,” the Hornets youngster said. “We both went to Michigan State. So it’s a lot of trash talk between us.”

Follow @vbarbosa1127 on Twitter for all the latest Golden State Warriors breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Steph Curry’s Odd Description From Teammate: ‘It’s Ridiculous’