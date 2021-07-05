Insider Casts Doubt on Rumor That Warriors Could Land Raptors All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to make some roster upgrades this offseason to reload for Klay Thompson’s return, but one league insider said a much-rumored deal for a Toronto Raptors big man likely won’t be part of that strategy.

A number of recent reports have indicated that the Warriors are interested in Pascal Siakam and could put together a package that includes young big man James Wiseman and the No. 7 overall pick in order to make it happen. But Blake Murphy of The Athletic is casting doubt on the rumors, pointing out that it would be difficult for both teams to agree to the deal.

Warriors Reportedly Covet Siakam

There have been a series of reports dating back to the past season that the Warriors wanted to make a run at Siakam, and the rumors have intensified with the conclusion of the season. One recent report from The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami speculated that the Warriors could take aim at the Raptors big man in a deal that would likely also include Toronto-area native Andrew Wiggins.

As Murphy noted, the deal would seem logical on its face, as the Warriors would definitely want to go after a player who was just named to the All-NBA Second Team just two years ago at what would be a relatively low cost. But he added that it would make less sense for the Raptors, who just scored the No. 4 overall pick and would be less inclined to bite for the No. 7. He also noted that Wiseman’s value may not be high after a disappointing first season combined with a relatively hefty salary that came with his No. 2 overall pick.

“Wiseman is mostly attractive if you’re taking the longer-term path, where a 20-year-old with pedigree and upside carries more intrigue than he does as a near-term center solution,” he noted, adding, “All told, No. 7 and Wiseman is not enough for Siakam alone.”

He noted that adding Kelly Oubre Jr. or Wiggins to the deal likely wouldn’t be enough for the Raptors, who would want more in exchange for Siakam. Ultimately, he said it would be out of character for Toronto to let such a talented player go for so little.

“Selling low on a player they’ve invested heavily in feels atypical for this front office, and while their good lottery fortune makes a rebuild approach more logical, it’s very hard to win trades when you are clearly giving up the best piece in the deal,” he noted.

Other Potential Deals For Golden State

While the Siakam-to-Golden-State rumor has been one of the most persistent, there have been other reports connecting the Warriors to players who could help build a title-contending team with Thompson’s return next season.

More recently, some insiders have suggested that the Warriors could pounce on a perceived falling out between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers to grab the defensive-minded big man. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sixers management had a meeting with Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and the topic of a trade came up.

While it’s not clear if the Warriors would go after Simmons — and where he might fit on the floor with Steph Curry running the point and Draymond Green already playing his part of defensive-stopper who shies away from shooting — some have speculated that Golden State could be a good fit.

