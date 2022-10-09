Ja Morant Sounds Off on Potential Warriors-Grizzlies Trade

October has not been kind to the Golden State Warriors. At least, not lately.

The spooky month actually started off great for the Dubs, as they embarked on a trip to Japan for a couple of preseason games against the Washington Wizards. Those two contests were great successes. Golden State won both games and even got a fun glimpse at James Wiseman’s true potential.

But the past week has been anything but fun. Reports came out that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got in a scuffle, but when the video leaked, it was proven to be a bit more serious than that. Now, the team finds itself in an awkward position.

Several NBA players have spoken out about it, too. Guys like Trae Young and Evan Fournier took to Twitter to express their shock. But Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took it a step further.

When a potential Poole-to-Memphis trade was brought up, he shot it down immediately.

Locked On Grizzlies co-host Joe Mullinax hinted at a potential trade that would send one of Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams, along with other pieces, to Golden State in exchange for Poole. But Morant wasn’t having it. He replied to Mullinax’s tweet, telling him to “stop it.” Clearly, the star guard isn’t a fan of the idea.

stop it — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 7, 2022

But it is an intriguing idea to consider.

Will Warriors Have to Trade Poole?

Everything coming out of Golden State has indicated that Poole is fine. He was spotted putting up shots at the end of the same practice where he was clocked in the face. But the fact still stands – the Warriors can’t afford to pay everybody.

Can Green and Poole continue to co-exist? Right now, it’s looking like the team believes they can. But it’s not a very slippery slope. If there are any more incidents, their relationship could be broken even more. And as the Warriors continue to work on the contract situations, that has to be taken into consideration.

Obviously, with how young Poole is and how much money Green is asking for, letting Green go seems like the choice. However, Poole would have infinitely more value on the trade market right now. And if the Warriors are dead-set on keeping their core together, trading Poole would likely become the only option.

Where they would trade him is a completely different story. They likely wouldn’t be able to get a ton of value in return, as he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of the year anyways. But still, they’d get more back in return for Poole than Green.

All that being said, Green has already apologized to Poole and the team, so things could be on the mend.

Green: ‘I Was Wrong for My Actions’

There was radio silence coming out of Golden State for the first day or so after the video of the incident leaked. But after taking some time, Green said that he’s apologized to the team, Poole, and Poole’s family about the issue.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said. “There is a huge embarrassment that comes with that not only for myself for committing the action. But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team has to deal with, the organization has to deal with and his family.”

As things stand, it’s unlikely that the Warriors make any drastic moves. But all of that can change in an instant, and now that the punch has been made public, all eyes will be on Golden State for the foreseeable future.