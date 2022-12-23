Ja Morant Sends Strong Message to Slumping Warriors

If not for the Golden State Warriors’ recent history of dominance, it would be hard to believe that they just won an NBA Championship last season. Because right now, they are in a rough spot. The Warriors sit at 15-18 on the season, putting them in 11th place in the Western Conference.

But despite their issues, they still have a target on their backs. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who Golden State took down in the playoffs last year, said that Memphis wants revenge, noting that the Warriors are still the reigning champs.

“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back,” Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Everybody knows what Golden State means to the game of basketball these last couple years. They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league and can get going pretty fast. Wishing everybody to a speedy recovery and after that a healthy season.”

The Warriors and Grizzlies have had their fair share of confrontations over the past few seasons. A couple of years ago, Memphis knocked the Warriors out of the Play-In Tournament, and last season, Golden State got their revenge, taking out the Grizzlies in the second round of the postseason. In turn, there has been plenty of smack talk.

Morant has played very well for the Grizzlies this season and has them tied for first in the Western Conference. The 23-year-old point guard has appeared in 25 of the team’s 30 games and is playing 32.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 34.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Ja Morant Claims Grizzlies Would Have Beat Warriors

Memphis is one of the youngest teams in the league, while the Warriors are primarily led by a group of older veterans who have won four titles together. But that doesn’t mean a rivalry can’t exist between the two sides.

Ahead of the season, Morant, who missed three games in the Grizzlies series against the Warriors, said that Memphis would have won it all if he had stayed healthy.

“Number one on my list is being available,” Morant said on The Pivot. Pretty much every season in my three years I had an injury that took me away for a while. And, obviously, like you just mentioned, late in the playoffs that injury took me out of the series… I felt like, me personally and my teammates, we were the favorites in that series, and I feel like it was pretty much our year. But that injury caused me to be out and now you have to change lineups and guys are playing without me.”

Klay Thompson Mocks Grizzlies After Winning Title

The rivalry goes both ways, though. After winning the title, Warriors star Klay Thompson made a reference to a comment made by Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who tweeted out “strength in numbers” after a Grizzlies win over the Warriors. Thompson said that he couldn’t wait to retweet it and rub it in Jackson’s face.

“I can’t wait, there is this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frigging bum.”