Young NBA Star Sounds Off on Disrespect Toward Warriors’ Draymond Green

This current iteration of the Golden State Warriors is one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. They’ve won four championships in the last eight years and have dominated the NBA for the last decade, regardless of their injury troubles in recent years.

In turn, their core three players have all cemented themselves among the greatest ever. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will all go down as some of the best players and best winners in the history of the league. However, all three of them don’t always get the respect they deserve.

While Curry’s greatness and Thompson’s shooting stats will see them etched into the history books, Green’s game is often considered more controversial. Since he hasn’t always put up big-time stats, people can sometimes question his greatness. Well, according to Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., that line of thinking is foolish.

“How can people say Draymond green is not a hall of famer🤦🏽‍♂️,” Smith tweeted on August 23.

Four titles, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and multiple All-Star appearances should be more than enough to warrant Green’s place in the Hall of Fame. He’s one of the greatest Warriors of all time and one of the most impactful players of all time.

And according to Green, these aren’t the only accolades he deserves.

Green: ‘Best Defender to Ever Play’

During an early-August edition of the Dubs Talk podcast, Green exuded self-confidence. He stated that he believes he’s the greatest defender to ever play in the NBA.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA,” Green stated. “I stand by that. I’d put myself up against anyone.”

That being said, he also admitted that he sees the game a bit differently than most people.

“I also think I view the game a lot differently than most people view the game because I think I just see it from a different perspective,” Green said. “I think when you look at the things that make a good defender: Reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you got to rebound, and I think I rebound well.”

However, while Green will undoubtedly go down as one of the best defenders ever, his future with the Warriors has been called into question as of late.

Green’s Future With Warriors in Question

Despite Green’s history with the team, the Warriors have some very difficult decisions in front of them. With multiple members of the team set to be due contract extensions in the coming years, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com thinks Green could end up being the one to leave.

“I frankly don’t see any of them departing any time soon, so this could be a little like worrying about what to wear to the prom before you’ve even found a date. But … ye ask and we answer.

“So my educated guess would be Draymond out the door first,” Bulpett wrote.

That being said, Green’s future in Golden State aside, he absolutely has the resume of a Hall-of-Famer.