Three-Way Trade Proposal Brings Two-Time NBA Finalist to the Warriors

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a startling admission in the wake of the team’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. After Andre Iguodala saw 18 minutes of action in the contest, Kerr declared to members of the media that, thanks to injuries and underperformance, the veteran is now the team’s third big.

And while Iguodala definitely has the cachet to man such a post for the Dubs, the fact that he’s 38, increasingly less durable than in his heyday and still playing his first games since a cameo appearance during Game 6 of the NBA Finals probably doesn’t bode well for his long-term viability in such a demanding role.

Clearly, the Warriors need additional bodies (that are also capable) in the frontcourt. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, they’re weighing their trade options to shore things up there, too.

One baller who may be worth having some conversations about is embattled forward Jaw Crowder, who the Phoenix Suns have been trying to ship out since training camp. With that in mind, here’s a trade that would see him landing in the Bay Area after spending the last few months on the sidelines.

Proposed Jae Crowder Trade Involves Warriors, Phoenix Suns & Charlotte Hornets

Since the Warriors and the Suns both have aspirations exceeding their current placement in the Western Conference standings, they don’t actually make the best trade partners. The Dubs’ best trade pieces are all young prospects with much to learn before they can be counted on as winning contributors.

So, in order to facilitate a trade, we’re involving the Charlotte Hornets — who, at 11-33 on the year, should be looking to build a young core they can develop around LaMelo Ball — and proposing the following:

Golden State Warriors receive F Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns receive F PJ Washington

Charlotte Hornets receive C James Wiseman

A veteran of two Finals, Crowder understands what it takes to get to the promised land in the Association. And, like Iguodala, he’s the kind of player who helps you win by doing a little bit of everything. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 35% from deep.

Positionally speaking, he’s big enough at 6-foot-6 or 7 and 230-plus pounds to bang with the big guys down low, but quick/fluid/rangy enough to work out on the wings.

All these things could be said for Washington, too, which is exactly what makes him an ideal get for a Suns team that has missed what Crowder brings to the table.

Wiseman, meanwhile, continues to show flashes of star potential and the Hornets are in more of a position to stomach his learning curve than the title-chasing Warriors (with whom he has logged a net rating of minus-22.9 this season).

Dubs Have Been Linked to Crowder Before

Although Crowder has been most recently linked to the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors have garnered a mention or two in recent weeks as well. Wrote Bleacher Report‘s Eric Pincus in November: