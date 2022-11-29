Warriors Have ‘Legitimate Interest’ in Trade for Veteran: Sources

At the beginning of the season, there was some level of concern surrounding the Golden State Warriors. They started the year 3-7 but have since improved to 11-10, which places them in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

But just because their record has gotten better doesn’t mean all of their problems have been solved, as their bench is still struggling. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors are interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (regardless of how realistic a trade is).

“They have a legitimate interest in Jae Crowder, most of the contenders do, but they don’t have a good match as far as a trade goes,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “If they were to move [Jonathan] Kuminga, [James] Wiseman, or [Moses] Moody, or any of the other young guys – Pat Baldwin, too – they would only send out a package like that if they were getting a star in return.”

Jae Crowder and Jakob Poeltl could be the missing pieces that our Warriors need 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JeAEkX0PVe — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 25, 2022

Crowder and the Suns parted ways ahead of the season, agreeing to search for a trade that would benefit both parties. They have yet to find that deal, but trade talks have been heating up ever since the injury to Phoenix’s new starting power forward, Cameron Johnson.

Last year, Crowder played a crucial part of Phoenix’s success, appearing in 67 games and playing 28.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34.8% shooting from three-point land.

Warriors Linked to ‘Multi-Team Trade’

In tandem with the reports that the Warriors could be interested in Crowder, there was another report that came out detailing the possibility of a multi-team trade to get a deal done. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that a potential Crowder trade could involve up to five teams.

“The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors,” Pincus wrote. “One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises.”

That being said, as noted by the executive who spoke with Deveney, the Warriors don’t have a ton of tradable assets. Outside of their core players, the only tradable players they have on the roster are their young guys, Donte DiVincenzo, and JaMychal Green. And neither DiVincenzo nor Green makes enough to match Crowder’s salary on their own.

Warriors ‘Worried’ About Bench

But while they may not have the assets to make a deal without gutting their young core, they may not have a choice. According to other sources, the Warriors are “worried” about their bench.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

The Warriors were -15 in the 11 minutes Stephen Curry was on the bench… The Warriors are currently -99 when Steph sits, and are +103 when he is on the court this season. pic.twitter.com/pvRea3VdcP — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 21, 2022

Until the bench starts to turn things around, if it ever does, expect the Warriors to be brought up in trade rumors.