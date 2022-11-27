Proposed Blockbuster Sees Warriors Trade James Wiseman for 2 Upgrades

Even though the Golden State Warriors have picked things up in recent days, trade rumblings are still set to dominate headlines for the next few months. Just recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote that a potential “multi-team trade with three, four, or five” teams could be brewing.

That was revealed in conjunction with the report that the Warriors could be interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. There could be a bunch of different combinations of teams that would want to get involved in a deal like that, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Crowder, PJ Washington

Suns receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Donte DiVincenzo

Lakers receive: Terry Rozier, Landry Shamet, Mason Plumlee

Hornets receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via PHX, Top-20 Protected), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via LAL, Top-10 Protected), 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL), 2025 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL), 2025 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW, originally CHA)

🚨MORE RUMORS🚨 "Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers."

–@EricPincus, @BleacherReport THOUGHTS? pic.twitter.com/aEURbKp7SQ — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 24, 2022

That would be a lot of moving pieces, and each team would have to send some sort of asset (likely a heavily-protected second-rounder that would never convey) to every other team in the deal.

What the Trade Means for Warriors

There’s a lot to unpack in that trade, but let’s focus on what the Warriors would get out of it.

Golden State would land Crowder in this deal, who would provide them with an upgrade at the forward position off the bench. Crowder hasn’t appeared in a game for the Suns yet this season, as he and the team mutually parted ways, agreeing to search for a trade.

For the past two seasons, however, Crowder was a crucial part of Phoenix’s success. Last year, he appeared in 67 games for the Suns, starting all of them, and playing 28.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34.8% shooting from distance.

The Warriors would also get Washington in the trade, who would give them a big man upgrade. He’s primarily a power forward, but when necessary, the Warriors could put him at the small-ball five.

He’s played well for the Hornets this season, appearing in 20 of their games and playing 32.2 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from deep.

Warriors ‘Worried’ About Bench

Giving up Wiseman would signal Golden State’s admittance that he didn’t work out, and there’s still plenty of time for him to turn things around. However, if they want to compete for a championship this year, upgrading their bench unit will be crucial.

Sources recently told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that the Warriors are “worried” about everyone on the team outside of the starting five.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”