27-Year-Old Big Man Listed as Warriors ‘Trade Target’

It’s been a rough season for the Golden State Warriors thus far, and while they’ve started to turn things around, their ugly start still haunts them. They currently sit at 11-11 on the season, placing them in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Their bench has struggled mightily this season, and, in turn, some have begun throwing around potential trade ideas. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one player the Warriors should target is San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl.

“Golden State has struggled finding stability at center when Kevon Looney or Draymond Green aren’t manning the middle,” Buyckley wrote. “That gig was supposed to belong to James Wiseman, but he’s down in the G League—and not exactly lighting the hoops world on fire down there.”

Jae Crowder and Jakob Poeltl could be the missing pieces that our Warriors need 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JeAEkX0PVe — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 25, 2022

At 27 years old, Poeltl isn’t an All-Star-caliebr player, but he’s a solid starter, and the Warriors would have the luxury of bringing him off their bench. And so far this season, he’s put together a great season for the Spurs.

Poeltl has appeared in 20 of San Antonio’s 22 games this year, playing 27.3 minutes per contest. The big man is averaging 12.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 64.0% shooting from the field.

Warriors Defense Would Receive Help

On the offensive end, Poeltl would provide the Warriors with a more reliable big man in the middle. He’s not a great post scorer, but with guys like Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson around him, he wouldn’t need to be.

That being said, Poeltl would be able to help the Warriors on the defensive end, as they’ve been subpar on defense this year.

“Poeltl would be perfect in Golden State,” Buckley explained. “He’d beef up its 22nd-ranked defense, grease the offense with solid screens and slick passes and address this group’s rebounding woes. A Poeltl-for-Wiseman (and maybe an extra asset) swap makes too much sense for both sides.”

So far this year, the Warriors rank just 21st in defensive rating (113.3), but the number gets worse when looking at their bench unit. Their bench ranks 24th in the NBA in defensive rating (59.3).

Warriors Previously Linked to Poeltl

Buckley’s suggestion of a Poeltl trade isn’t the first time Golden State has been linked to the Spurs big man. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, some executives around the league believe that Golden State could “covet” a guy like Poeltl.

“Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

“The Spurs cannot give Poeltl an adequate extension (limited to just under $13 million) and face losing him as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Unlike Turner, Poeltl may be more readily available as San Antonio (6-12) focuses on a rebuild,” Pincus wrote.

Competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/FN7tptZgEZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 24, 2022

A deal for Poeltl would have to include Wiseman, as well as one of Jonathan Kuminga or Donte DiVincenzo. It would be a hefty price to pay for the Warriors, but it might be their best chance of putting a championship-caliber bench behind Curry and their other stars.