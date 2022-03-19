Warriors’ Former No. 2 Pick Suffers Setback in Return to Play: Report

The hits keep on coming for the Golden State Warriors and not in a good way. On Wednesday, Stephen Curry became the latest Warrior to hit the injured list for an extended stay, spraining a ligament in his left foot during the team’s loss to the Celtics.

Now, just three days later, it has been revealed that former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman — who was in the final stages of his return-to-play process after suffering a torn right meniscus last April — has encountered a setback.

Per a report by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Wiseman is experiencing swelling in his right knee. As a result, the Warriors will be shutting the 20-year-old down for the time being.

The plan had been for Wiseman to practice with Golden State this week before rejoining the Sea Dubs for his fourth G League game on Sunday. Instead, he has been out of commission for the last two days and his status going forward is suddenly uncertain.

While it has yet to reach Klay Thompson levels of insanity, Wiseman’s journey to get back on the hardwood for the Warriors is starting to resemble a Tolkien-level quest.

When the seven-footer went under the knife for the first time, the consensus was that he’d likely be back for the start of the 2021-22 season. Each time he was getting close to resuming basketball activities with contact, though, the team found itself having to slow things down and reassess.

He just couldn’t get over the hump, it seemed.

Then, in December, he was forced to undergo a second arthroscopic procedure, which would set him back for several more weeks.

More recently, Wiseman finally looked to be nearing his big return with the Warriors. After being cleared for contact and practicing with his team on multiple occasions, he was sent to Santa Cruz on a rehab assignment.

He went on to appear in three games for the developmental affiliate, averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. And the prevailing thought was that he would be back on the floor with Golden State in time to ramp up for postseason play. At this point, though, all bets are off.

Wiseman’s Issues Spotlight Team’s Big Man Problem

Given his status as a recent top-three pick with elite size and athleticism, Wiseman’s unending injury saga has been a year-long drag on Dub Nation. However, it’s not just his star potential that has made the thing unbearable, it’s the fact that he’s the only legit seven-footer on the team.

Although Draymond Green is an all-world defender and Kevon Looney has been a rock for the organization in the pivot, both players are undersized for the position. As such, there have been major questions about the Warriors’ ability to contend with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton, Joel Embiid and others come playoff time.

It was an issue that some had hoped GM Bob Myers would address at the trade deadline or on the buyout market. Instead, he seemingly pinned his hopes to Wiseman being able to return and pitch in against the trees, which suddenly doesn’t appear to be a realistic option.

Time will tell, of course, but the Warriors’ path to the Larry O’Brien Trophy may have just become more perilous.

