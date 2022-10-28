Warriors Big Man Shares Emotional Reaction to Major Injury

Two years ago, the Golden State Warriors were one of the worst teams in the league and earned the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. With that pick, they selected James Wiseman. Since then, Wiseman has played in just 44 NBA games.

He’s suffered multiple injuries and missed all of the 2021-22 season, but this year, he’s making his comeback. But the journey back was anything but easy. Wiseman said it was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to go through.

In an interview with Katie Heindl of Dime And Uproxx Sports, Wiseman spoke about his immediate reaction to the injury and the long road back. He said that when he got injured, he was so upset that he couldn’t even compose himself enough to get to his mom’s apartment.

“When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment,” Wiseman said. “My mom had to carry me to her apartment. I was just crushed. Having a lot of nights where I was crying a lot, like a lot of times where I had thoughts like… I wish this happened differently.”

The big man’s first major injury came during his rookie season, and leading into the next year, it only got worse. At the time, he was just one year removed from college and two years out of high school. Most kids at that age are still living at home, and Wiseman was forced to deal with a traumatic injury that was keeping him from doing what he loves.

Wiseman: ‘Disconnection From the Team’

Throughout his injury process, Wiseman would have a boot on and constantly be undergoing rehab. There were many points where he couldn’t even be with the Warriors, and he said that this caused him to disconnect from the team.

“I felt that disconnection from the team,” he said. “Like damn, what should I do, or what am I doing? I kind of didn’t feel like a part of the team.”

spent a foggy day in the bay with @BigTicket_JW talking about his injury, the toughest parts of his recovery, how he found an outlet in music and the strength in himself to make the journey back to basketball https://t.co/3xwF55mg2e pic.twitter.com/G8eiCqLn1X — Katie Heindl (@wtevs) October 28, 2022

And when it came time for him to get back on the court, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I really can’t, I can’t, it’s going to be super insane,” he said when asked to describe the feeling. “Words can’t describe, that’s how happy I am. I can’t even describe how the feeling is going to be, because I’ve been going through so much. Since college. So to be able to actually do what I love to do, it’s going to be a great feeling.”

Wiseman Pushes for Men’s Mental Health

The physical toll the injuries took on Wiseman was rough, but he said that the mental toll they caused was far worse. He expressed how important it is for men to talk about their mental health, even in a society that tells them not to.

“I had so many thoughts and emotions, and being a man, they teach you to try to hold your emotions in, coming from the status quo society. But coming from a real man’s perspective, you gotta express yourself,” Wiseman said.

Now, Wiseman is back on the court competing with the Warriors, and he’s not worried about what anyone else thinks.

“I was so worried about what other people had to say about me, but I kind of don’t care about that anymore,” Wiseman said. “We only live once, so you’ve got to be yourself at all times. I’ve always been myself, since I was young, but when you go through adversity you lose your identity a little bit. So I’m starting to feel like myself again, I’m getting back into it.”