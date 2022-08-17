Warriors Big Man Sounds Off on Emotional Road to Recovery

The Golden State Warriors have a stacked roster. Even after losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency, they still boast one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. And they’ll need every player to be at their best if they want to repeat as champions.

What’s most impressive about the Warriors’ lineup is their young core. Golden State has been able to build a title contender while simultaneously accumulating one of the best young groups in the NBA. Players like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody have either already emerged as stars or look like stars in the making.

But perhaps the most intriguing prospect on Golden State’s roster is James Wiseman. The young center was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but due to a multitude of injuries, he hasn’t been able to play much. However, as the upcoming season approaches, Wiseman says that his love for the game is at an all-time high.

“It [the recovery process] actually lit some more fire inside of me,” Wiseman told Madeline Kenney of The Mercury News. “It actually made [my love for the game] better in a good way because I missed the game so much so it just made my ambition grow, or get stronger.”

James Wiseman's long, 'emotional' injury rehab journey — and where he goes from here https://t.co/kacKvmq74V via @mercnews — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) August 15, 2022

The big man also took time to explain the emotional journey he went on as he worked toward returning to the basketball court.

Wiseman Details Struggles of Recovery

Through his two NBA years of action, Wiseman has only been able to appear in 39 games. And when he hasn’t been able to play, he’s been dealing with a grueling rehab process that’s tested his mental strength.

“I’ve been through a lot of low moments. Some days, I wasn’t feeling it, some days I couldn’t work out because mentally I wasn’t there but I just found ways to push through it every day… even when I was going through my emotional breakdowns and stuff.

“It was hard for me and for my family as well, for my mom to see me down and stuff, to see me in tears. But I just stayed strong… I just kept going,” Wiseman said.

James Wiseman is hungry and excited to contribute to the Dub Nation this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/vSfHT1ijnM — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) August 15, 2022

Dealing with injury issues is a long and difficult road, and it’s one that Wiseman has been forced to deal with extremely early in his career. But after making an appearance in Summer League a few weeks ago, it’s looking like he should be ready for the start of next season.

And according to a Warriors assistant coach, Wiseman is set to contribute in one key area more than any other.

Wiseman’s Defense Will Be on Full Display

Golden State assistant coach Jama Mahlalela said that Wiseman’s defense will be huge for the Warriors next year. He believes that’s the one area Wiseman will shine the brightest.

“Without a question, James Wiseman’s No. 1 [contribution] for us next season will be his defense,” Mahlalela said. “To rebound the ball firstly and his ability to alter shots at the rim and be a good rim protector, those are the two areas we’re really focusing in on and that’s what’s going to get him on the floor for the Warriors.”

So, as the Warriors get set to defend their title, Wiseman is getting set to hit the refresh button on his young career.