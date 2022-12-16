Warriors’ James Wiseman Considered Candidate to Team Up With Rising ‘Mega-Star’

Not everything has gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors this season. They struggled early in the season, they have a terrible record on the road, and now, Stephen Curry is set to miss a few weeks due to a shoulder injury.

And while trades won’t solve all of their issues, they could help put a dent in the things causing their problems. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Charlotte Hornets could potentially target James Wiseman in a trade, which might benefit the Warriors.

“Buying low on Wiseman or Bamba could prove a stroke of genius should either young big finally solve this franchise’s longstanding issues at the center spot,” Buckley wrote.

JAMES WISEMAN JUST BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN IN SANTA CRUZ! 😱💪@GLeagueWarriors | @NBATV pic.twitter.com/i2bGA8yOhS — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2022

LaMelo Ball has missed a good chunk of the season, but he’s proven to be one of the brightest young stars in the game. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they don’t have a long-term plan for the center position. They drafted Mark Williams and Nick Richards, but neither has emerged as a great option just yet (although both are still young).

Adding Wiseman to the squad would provide them with a new project. It’s not too long ago that Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the draft, so there’s clearly some talent there. Plus, Charlotte would be able to give him far more opportunities than the Warriors can.

Golden State has sent him down to the G League multiple times this year, and when he has played for the main roster, he hasn’t been amazing. The big man has appeared in 12 games for the Warriors this year and is playing 12.7 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 58.5% shooting from the field.

Warriors Youngster Deemed Untouchable

Wiseman may be the most valuable asset the Warriors have on hand in terms of salary and raw potential, but he’s far from the only tradable player they have. They’ve been fortunate to land a few lottery picks over the past few seasons.

They drafted Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the same draft class, but with how good the team has been, they haven’t gotten the same chances they might have on a worse team. Despite that, Buckley still believes that Kuminga should be untouchable at this season’s trade deadline.

“His numbers are rarely loud — in fact, most have dipped a bit from his rookie run — but his approach has been top-notch. He has embraced his role as a defense-first energizer who makes quick decisions, stays within himself and never tries to do too much.

“He might have stardom in his future, but the fact he’s starring in a support role right now has been invaluable,” Buckley wrote.

JONATHAN KUMINGA ON JAYSON TATUM. pic.twitter.com/TEs8m91yci — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 11, 2022

Warriors Need to Be Smart at Deadline

While both Wiseman and Kuminga could prove to be solid trade assets at the deadline this year, the Warriors have some serious decisions to make. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Golden State will need to approach the deadline carefully.

“The team may stay the course and let them grow into roles, but if the Warriors feel they need actual ready-to-win value to replace players they lost in free agency (Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., etc.), that may come at the expense of their youth movement,” Pincus wrote.