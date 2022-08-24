Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Young Star to West Rival

The Golden State Warriors have absolutely nothing left to prove. They’ve won four championships in the last eight seasons and will go down in NBA history as one of the best dynasties in NBA history. However, despite all that, they still want more.

They still have an elite team ready to compete for a title again next year. But if they want to push all their chips on the table, their roster could still use some tweaking. They lost some depth this offseason, and their center position has some question marks as well.

At least, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, it does. Kevon Looney is fully capable of being the team’s go-to center, but after that, youngster James Wiseman is next in line, and there could be some question marks regarding his ability to help the team win a title after dealing with injuries for the first two years of his career.

In turn, Buckley proposed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs that would provide the Warriors with a more reliable center. Here’s the full outline of the potential trade:

Warriors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: Wiseman, 2027 2nd-Round Pick, 2028 2nd-Round Pick

Jakob Poeltl says GOODNIGHT 🗣pic.twitter.com/FNPl2bqmBl — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) April 6, 2022

Golden State would be giving up Wiseman’s star potential in this deal, but in return, they would be getting a starting-quality center who would undoubtedly be capable of helping them contend for a title.

Most importantly, according to Buckley, they would be getting more stability.

Buckley: ‘Nothing Should Be Taken for Granted’

Even though the Warriors just won a title last year, Buckley emphasized the fact that they shouldn’t take anything for granted. He noted that, if Golden State wants to play things safe, this deal would give them a more stable option at the center position.

“If the Warriors are less than convinced that Wiseman can play a meaningful role in a title run right now, they could think about flipping 2020’s No. 2 pick for a more established producer, like Jakob Poeltl,” Buckley wrote. “The Spurs center may not have as much name recognition, but he’s a stabilizing presence at both ends of the floor.”

❌ Jakob Poeltl with the emphatic rejection for the @spurs! The Spurs are cutting into the lead on ESPN#MetaQuestPlayIn pic.twitter.com/LCKzNH4BVO — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2022

Last season, Poeltl appeared in 68 games for the Spurs, playing 29.0 minutes per contest. He averages 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 61.8% shooting from the field.

And while he may not have the same ceiling as Wiseman, he’s currently more polished on both ends of the floor.

Poeltl Provides Upgrades on Offense and Defense

If Wiseman ends up reaching his full potential, then he could be an All-Star in this league. However, with the Warriors working with a tight championship window under the current core, alongside their upcoming financial decisions, trading Wiseman for Poeltl would make sense. Plus, the Spurs big man is currently more reliable on both sides of the court.

“Defense is his calling card, and he ranks favorably among the top paint protectors. No one contested more shots this past season, and despite the high volume, he still shaved 8.2 percentage points off of his opponents’ shooting rates within six feet. He is best deployed around the basket, but he has enough mobility and smarts to survive a switch-heavy scheme like Golden State’s.

“He can’t match Wiseman’s explosiveness, but Poeltl is more polished offensively. His passing creativity would shine in Steve Kerr’s offense, and Poeltl’s close-range finishing (career 62.8 percent shooting) would make him a useful safety valve on pick-and-rolls, put-backs and timely basket cuts,” explained Buckley.

This trade may not be super enticing to Warriors fans, but if Golden State wants to play things safe and put themselves in the best possible position to win a title next year, it could be a smart move.