Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Ditch James Wiseman

Right now, it looks like the Golden State Warriors are content heading into next season with their current roster. Despite making some minor changes, this team is very similar to the one they just won a title with this past season, so why switch things up?

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are still competing at a high level, and guys like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Kevon Looney are ready to play big roles as well. But while the team may seem happy with their guys right now, a lot can change as the season drags on.

Their backup center position is being held down by James Wiseman right now. The young star could end up playing well and thrive in the role, but if he struggles, Golden State could consider trading him. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade that would send Wiseman East in exchange for a veteran center.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Warriors receive: Kelly Olynyk, 2025 1st-Round Pick

Pistons receive: Wiseman, Ryan Rollins

James Wiseman is the Warriors' wild card https://t.co/RnNUhgavNu pic.twitter.com/mIFoxrycW0 — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) September 15, 2022

Obviously, Wiseman’s potential should be highly valued, but for a team like the Warriors who could be looking to win another championship next year, adding a veteran talent like Olynyk could be a route they consider taking.

Buckley said that his veteran presence would improve Golden State’s bench.

Olynyk Would Improve Warriors Bench

Though most Warriors fans are still enticed by Wiseman’s potential, the addition of Olynyk would be a sort of win-now move. Instead of banking on the young big man’s potential, the Warriors would improve their bench by trading Wiseman.

“Swapping one member of the young core for one win-now player makes sense, and Kelly Olynyk would absolutely improve the second unit.

“Over the course of his career, Olynyk’s teams have been better when he’s on the floor, and he’s the kind of shooter and ball mover who’d instantly fit within the Warriors’ scheme,” Buckley wrote.

Game on the line. Who you want taking the last shot? Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/WJDWrEuGAx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 28, 2022

Last season Olynyk appeared in 40 games for the Pistons, playing 19.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Olynyk’s ability to improve the team’s bench isn’t the only reason Buckley believes the Warriors should consider the trade, though.

Wiseman Struggled as a Rookie

The sample size might be small, but Wiseman did not play well during his rookie season. It’s been a while since then, but it’s still hard to overlook the disappointing stint at the start of his career.

“Giving up on the No. 2 pick in the draft after just two years would be unusual, but James Wiseman was historically bad as a rookie (among the 1,197 who played at least as many minutes, Wiseman’s box plus/minus ranks 1,133rd), and he missed all of his second season with an injury,” Buckley explained.

Wiseman still has plenty of time to improve and reach his full potential, but the Warriors want to win right now. Waiting on his development could cause them to fall flat at the backup center position.