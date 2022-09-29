Members in Warriors Organization Want to Trade Young Star: Sources

The season is about to get underway for the Golden State Warriors, as the team has traveled to Japan to begin their preseason schedule. Before that, however, was Warriors media day, where the team’s players expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.

Coming off of a championship victory, they’ll be looking to run it back with a very similar core. All of their stars are back, and despite losing a few depth pieces in free agency, they managed to sign some quality players as replacements. However, they might not be done constructing the roster.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, some people within the Warriors organization might want to trade one of their younger players for a better chance at winning this season. The player at the top of their list? James Wiseman.

“I think there are some in the organization who are looking at what they have in terms of young players and would like to maybe deal off one or two in order to make a stronger run at defending the title this year while you’ve got all the vets around,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “And Wiseman is always at the top of the list because teams still have an interest in him, you still know what his potential is as a defensive big man who can maybe shoot.”

25 days until ring night. James Wiseman's career high points in a game is 25! Excited to see his growth this upcoming season pic.twitter.com/03V4lFBwdi — 🤘🏽😁🤘🏽ばか (@klaylmao) September 23, 2022

Wiseman missed the entirety of last season due to injury, but he made his return to the court this offseason during Summer League. With Kevon Looney set to maintain his role as the starter, Wiseman should be the team’s primary backup, but there are still some questions surrounding his abilities.

Owners Invested Heavily in Wiseman

Golden State selected Wiseman with the second overall pick two years ago, so there were some high expectations placed upon him when he entered the league. According to the source, ownership still has faith in him and could be hesitant to trade him away this early on in his career.

“But the owners put a lot into picking him, they took him over LaMelo (Ball) so they’e really invested in making sure he works out. So they’re not going to want to trade him,” the source told Deveney.

"I'm just blessed to be out there, just playing." James Wiseman on his resilience. 💪#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/13MLIlzA29 — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2022

Obviously, Wiseman hasn’t had many chances to show off what he can do since entering the NBA, but this year, he should be able to get that opportunity. Whether or not he’s up for the challenge is yet to be seen.

One potential trade option suggested by the source would be with the San Antonio Spurs.

Exec Suggests Warriors Trade With Spurs

There are plenty of teams around the league who would love to have Wiseman, and if the Warriors want to put all their chips on the table this season, making a run at Jakob Poeltl could help with that.

“If you get into a trade situation, I could see something with San Antonio working out, you could swap Poeltl for Wiseman, and maybe there would a protected pick going back from San Antonio. But you know, Poeltl (26) is older than Wiseman (21) and Wiseman has a higher upside. Warriors need to win now, though,” said the source.

For now, it looks like Wiseman will be on the Warriors for the upcoming season, but keep an eye on the situation.