Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal James Wiseman for 23-Year-Old Wing

This season has been a weird one for the Golden State Warriors. After struggling out of the gates, they’ve turned things around a bit and have won seven out of their last 10 games, placing them at 13-12 on the season and in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Their bench has struggled this season, and one potential pathway to improvement could be trading young big man James Wiseman. One potential deal that could help the Warriors would be a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors receive: Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks

Pistons receive: James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Top-20 Protected)

24 PTS 🌟 13 REB 🌟 11/13 FG James Wiseman DOMINATED with his first 20+ point double-double for the @GLeagueWarriors! He did this in only 27 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/YpaZDnCGW5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 3, 2022

Wiseman was sent down to the G League earlier this season, but with the main squad, he’s appeared in 11 games, playing 13.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with the Warriors and shooting 58.8% from the field.

DiVincenzo has been struggling since returning from his early-season injury. He’s played in 17 games this year, averaging 17.3 minutes per game. The guard is putting up 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 37.7% shooting from the floor and 31.5% shooting from distance.

Giving up on Wiseman this early into his career would be a tough blow, but the Warriors should be looking at potential options to help them win a championship this year. Stephen Curry is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and he looks ready to push for another title.

Golden State’s Potential Return

Adding Bey to the mix would be huge for the Warriors. He’s struggled a bit to start this year, but in the first two seasons of his career, he was looking like a top-notch prospect. Bey would be a great young prospect to bring off of their bench. Plus, recent rumors have indicated that Bey could be available on the trade block at some point this year.

So far this year, he’s appeared in 21 of the team’s 26 games, playing 30.1 minutes per contest. Bey is averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 40.4% shooting from the field and 26.8% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

As for Burks, he would be able to replace DiVincenzo on the bench. He’s been a bit more efficient than Golden State’s guard this season and would be a nice extra veteran presence to have.

Burks has appeared in 12 of the Pistons’ 26 games this year, playing 20.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field and 37.0% shooting from deep.

Wiseman Recalled From G League

While trading Wiseman could be an option for the Warriors this year, he was recently recalled from the G League, according to the team’s announcement. He will be available for Golden State’s game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

How well Wiseman performs during his upcoming stint with the primary roster could end up determining whether of not the Warriors decide to move him. But if they do, a trade that sees them add Bey and Burks could help them push toward another title.