Warriors Big Man Labeled as ‘Trade Target’ for East Squad

This season hasn’t gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors so far, even considering their recent play. On the year, they are 13-11, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference standings. And even though they’ve won seven of their last ten games, they still aren’t the team they were last season.

Golden State’s slow start caused media members and fans alike to start thinking about potential trade targets. One of the most common names brought up in trade ideas is James Wiseman, and according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Charlotte Hornets should target him.

So far this year, the Hornets have struggled with injuries, and their record reflects that. They are 7-16 on the season, which puts them in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte was a Play-In team in each of the past two years, but they fizzled out in the first game they played each year.

Wiseman would be a nice addition to a young Hornets core, as they haven’t been able to locate much talent at the center position. Nick Richards has shown signs of promise, but Mason Plumlee has been Charlotte’s starting center for the majority of the past two years.

Plus, if the Hornets decide to sell veteran assets at the deadline, the Warriors could look to add to their bench. Guys like Kelly Oubre Jr., PJ Washington, or Plumlee could be on the table in a potential trade.

Warriors Could Benefit From Hornets’ Failure

Before this summer, the Hornets were looking like a team destined to be a perennial playoff contender. But after circumstances that were beyond their control, an offseason devoid of moves, and a long list of injuries, they may be more apt to sell at the deadline.

“You could argue, then, the Hornets would be best suited to sell this trade season and stack up future assets,” Buckley wrote. “They should be cautious about sacrificing too much talent, though, because a healthy Ball could get them buzzing again pretty quickly.”

24 PTS 🌟 13 REB 🌟 11/13 FG James Wiseman DOMINATED with his first 20+ point double-double for the @GLeagueWarriors! He did this in only 27 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/YpaZDnCGW5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 3, 2022

Oubre is a former Warrior, and his scoring abilities would be a big-time help off the bench for Golden State. Washington would provide similar help, although he could slot in as a backup forward. As for Plumlee, he may be considered an upgrade over Wiseman. Obviously, the upside with Wiseman is sky-high, but if the Warriors want to compete for a championship, win-now players are essential.

Wiseman ‘Perfect’ for Hornets

Charlotte would be the perfect landing spot for Wiseman, in theory, as he would be able to get ample playing time.

“The preferred alternative, then, might be selective buying, or ponying up only for players who fit Ball’s timeline,” Buckley wrote. “The 21-year-old Wiseman, who was drafted one spot ahead of Ball in 2020, could be perfect. Wiseman is really rough around the edges right now, but the Hornets can stomach his growing pains in hopes he’ll eventually figure out how to maximize the impact of his size, athleticism and flashes of high-level offensive skill.”

Golden State sent Wiseman down to the G League after his early-season struggles, and if it comes to it, trading him to the Hornets for some veteran help could be something to consider.