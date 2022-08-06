Warriors New Forward Sounds Off on Championship Core

The Golden State Warriors are always looking ahead. After winning the NBA Finals this past year, marking their fourth title in the past eight years, they were immediately faced with a challenge when two of their rotational players – Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. – left in free agency.

However, the front office acted quickly, replacing the two with valuable pieces. Golden State signed guard Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green as replacements, and the roster now looks ready to compete for another title next year.

After officially signing with the team after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Green spoke about what it means to be joining such a successful organization. He said that he plans on soaking up all the championship experience he can get in an attempt to fit in seamlessly with the Warriors and hit the ground running.

“Coming here, you can’t settle, get satisfied or anything,” Green explained. “You’re constantly working here and getting better. That’s something I need to be around. Be around types of players that won championships that have that leadership…I look forward to playing with those guys.”

In addition, he name-dropped one Warriors player in particular that he wants to learn from.

Green Wants to Learn From 4-Time Champion

While guys like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have plenty of knowledge to share, Green plans to utilize his previous relationship with Draymond Green. The Greens have known each other since AAU in eighth grade, and JaMychal Green spoke about how that relationship will translate now that they are teammates.

“I feel like just off the relationship that we built when we were younger, it’s a respect thing for each other. We kind of know where we stand,” JaMychal Green said during his introductory press conference.

“He was just excited. We both know what we bring to the table, and we just had a good conversation about it. He made it easy for me to come here.”

Signing Green this summer was a crucial part of Golden State’s offseason, as they lost both Porter and Nemanja Bjelica this summer.

Green Can Replace Two Key Players

During an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about how important Green will be to the team heading into next year. He believes that the veteran forward can replace the production that both Porter and Bjelica brought to the table.

“He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr told Slater. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.

With the Denver Nuggets this past season, Green played fairly well. In 67 total games, while playing 16.2 minutes per contest, Green averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 48.6% shooting from the field and 26.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Green will be able to play an integral role off the bench for Golden Stae, and he seems more than ready to soak up all the information necessary to succeed in that role.