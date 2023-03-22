Warriors on 5-Team Shortlist for Jaylen Brown Trade Amid Recent Rumors: Sources

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful teams over the last decade. A big reason behind that success has been their top-notch internal development. But if they want to continue helping Stephen Curry win titles into the final years of his career, they may need to consider making some moves.

Things haven’t gone well for Golden State this year, so they could look to attack the trade market this summer. And with the recent rumblings that Jaylen Brown may not want to commit to the Boston Celtics long-term, his name has started getting thrown around in trade rumors. Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports listed the Warriors as a potential Brown destination.

“All the NBA teams might march out in protest if that happens,” an NBA executive said of Brown potentially joining the Warriors. “Like the Warriors have not had enough good fortune. But he’d be a fit there and they could sell him on being the top option as Steph takes more of a back seat. Getting the money to work would be the problem.”

As mentioned, the money would be the biggest obstacle for the Warriors to get over if they wanted to acquire Brown, as it would require them to give up a star or two of their own.

“This is an unlikely spot because it would require the Dubs to move on from some combination of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins, and that’s hard to fathom,” Deveney wrote. “But Brown went to Cal and still has ties to the Bay Area—with a little creativity, the Warriors potentially could get Brown to San Francisco.”

Warriors Trade Proposal Ditches Jordan Poole

Another potential trade option for the Warriors this summer could be to move on from Poole. According to Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated, a Poole for Kristaps Porzingis swap could make sense.

“For starters, Porzingis is only 27 years old and is one of the tallest players in the NBA at 7’3″…,” Stinar wrote. “He is currently averaging a very impressive 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest in 60 games… The 2018 NBA All-Star is also shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range, which makes him one of the best shooters (for a big man) in the entire league… Not only does he fill their lack of size, but his skillset perfectly complements an organization that is known for its elite shooting… Keeping Steph Curry and Klay Thompson off the three-point line is tough for opposing teams, but adding in Porzingis would make them unstoppable.”

Draymond Green Expected to Opt Out of Contract

In other news, Draymond Green has a player option for next season, but according to Keith Smith of Spotrac and The NBA Front Office Show, he will likely opt out of it in search of a new deal.

“I think he’s gonna opt out for sure,” Smith told 95.7 The Game’s Alex Espinoza. “I don’t know that he leaves, though. I think this might be one where he opts out and all sides kinda realize, ‘Hey, we’re better together than we would be apart.’ And then come together on some kind of more reasonable contract that keeps him on Golden State for probably the rest of his career.”