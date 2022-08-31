Warriors Sign Former Lottery Pick to Contract: Report

This offseason has been a weird one for the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, the start of the offseason was dominated by championship celebrations, as the Warriors just won their fourth title in eight years. But after that, they ended up losing Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency.

That being said, they acted quickly, signing replacements for all of them. Golden State inked Donte DiVincenzo to a contract as a replacement for Payton and then signed JaMychal Green to a deal to replace both Porter Jr. and Bjelica.

However, that wasn’t the end of their roster reconstruction. On August 31, Adam Schefter of ESPN, who usually covers the NFL, reported that the Warriors are signing former lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a one-year contract. He will go to training camp and compete for a roster spot.

“NBA news: Former LA Clippers’ lottery pick Jerome Robinson is signing a one-year deal to go to camp with the Golden State Warriors, per sources. Robinson played last season for the Santa Cruz Warriors and now will be competing for one of their remaining open roster spots,” Schefter tweeted.

Golden State has two open roster spots left, but with one being held for Andre Iguodala, if he decides to come back, there’s really only one spot left to be handed out. Mac McClung seems to be an early favorite for that, but Golden State also signed some other players who will compete.

Warriors Sign McClung to Deal

McClung played for the Warriors Summer League team in Las Vegas, and after that, he inked an Exhibit-9 deal with the team, which is a tier up from the Exhibit-10 deals that most other players sign for training camp. At just 23 years old, he still has a ton of room to grow.

The guard played well in his five games with Golden State this summer. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field and 50.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And that performance comes off of an impressive season in the G League. In 27 G League games last year, McClung averaged 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47.0% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from behind the arc. He took home G League Rookie of the Year honors for his performance.

But McClung isn’t the only player outside of Robinson that the Warriors have brought in, though.

Other Warriors Training Camp Players

In addition to McClung and Robinson, the Warriors have also signed Trevion Williams and Pat Spencer to training camp deals. Spencer spent last season in the G League while Williams was an undrafted rookie in the 2022 draft class.

Spencer’s signing flew fairly under the radar, but when Williams inked a deal with Golden State, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, as the young big man stood out during Summer League due to his impressive passing abilities.

“Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league,” Charania tweeted on July 22.

So, While Robinson now has a pathway to make the Warriors’ regular-season roster, plenty of other players are competing with him for the same spots.