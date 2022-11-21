Warriors Linked to $125 Million Forward as Potential Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with some adversity to start the season. In addition to the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident, their bench has looked rough so far this year, leading to a disappointing 8-9 record on the season.

While they may not make any drastic moves right away, they do have some pieces that could help them in potential trade talks. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, one potential target they could consider would be John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

“And if it means inflating this year’s fast-fading title hopes, then it’s a risk worth taking for the Warriors, as well,” Favale wrote. “That’s not a license to flip the pick (and other stuff) for anyone. But headlining names hit the rumor mill every season. More than most, whether it’s John Collins or a Kevin Durant reunion or a star-to-be-be-made-available later, Golden State has every obligation to weigh a vast array of different scenarios and acquisitions.”

JOHN COLLINS, DESTROYER OF WORLDS pic.twitter.com/qOVzZgBly3 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 17, 2022

Favale listed Golden State’s 2026 first-round pick as one of the “best trade chips” in the league. There’s no guarantee that the Warriors are still the championship favorite they are now by then, and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the final years of their primes, they could want to put all their chips on the table.

Adding Collins to the mix would help them stay relevant both not and in the long run, especially considering they have already locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole for the foreseeable future.

Collins Listed as Potential Trade Piece

Atlanta currently sits at 10-6 on the year, placing them in third place in the Eastern Conference behind only the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Despite that, Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that the Hawks have “opened up” trade talks around Collins.

“The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.”

The Hawks have begun preliminary trade talks surrounding John Collins, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/WKwaHNjIow — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2022

So far this season, Collins’ numbers have seen a significant dip. He’s putting up 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 49.4% shooting from the field and 23.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Potential Warriors-Collins Trade

Since the Hawks are a team pushing for the playoffs, they may not be as interested in Golden State’s young assets as other squads around the league. That being said, if they could deal Collins’ long-term money for short-term deals, they might consider it.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Collins, Frank Kaminsky

Hawks receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 1st-Round Pick

In this deal, the Warriors would get Collins, who would form an elite bench pairing with Poole, as well as Kaminsky, who could help relieve the loss of Wiseman. As for the Hawks, they would get a couple of young players to take a chance on, as well as DiVincenzo, who could give them a boost on the wing.