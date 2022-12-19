Warriors Proposal Would Trade Jonathan Kuminga for $125 Million Star

With Stephen Curry sidelined, an ugly record on the road, and a bench that lacks quality depth, the Golden State Warriors on in a tough spot. But once Curry gets back on the floor, they have a serious decision to make as to whether or not they make moves to improve the roster.

Their youngsters haven’t quite panned out the way they had hoped, and in turn, they could look to attack the trade market. Sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports suggested the idea that the Warriors could trade for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

Here’s an outline of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: Collins

Hawks receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo

“[The Warriors] could be looking at what is out there for their young guys now,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It has not worked out for them the way they thought it would, and it was always a little bit of a risk there, trying to plug guys like Wiseman and Kuminga and Moses Moody into the rotation now. They’re always quiet about what they do, though, so no one can say for sure what the plan is there. I doubt they’d deal away both Kuminga and Wiseman, but there’s no other way to get back a big piece, just because of the contract, unless they do something like that.”

Collins would be a solid addition to Golden State’s bench, or they could place him in the starting lineup (somehow). Regardless, his presence would give their depth a major boost. The Hawks forward has appeared in 22 of the team’s 30 games this year and is playing 31.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 48.4 shooting from the field and 21.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jonathan Kuminga Should Be ‘Untouchable’ in Trades

While Kuminga may be one of the most valuable assets the Warriors have on the roster, the downside to trading him would be exactly that – he has a ton of value. He was a recent lottery pick and could still turn into a star player.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Kuminga should be untouchable in trade talks.

“His numbers are rarely loud—in fact, most have dipped a bit from his rookie run—but his approach has been top-notch,” Buckley wrote. “He has embraced his role as a defense-first energizer who makes quick decisions, stays within himself and never tries to do too much. He might have stardom in his future, but the fact he’s starring in a support role right now has been invaluable.”

Steve Kerr Praises James Wiseman’s Play

Despite all of the trade rumblings surrounding Wiseman (and his fellow youngsters) , head coach Steve Kerr recently sang the big man’s praises after the Warriors’ recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I thought James did a really nice job on both ends tonight,” Kerr said. “He got to the dunker, he made himself available. They had several plays where they just stayed back with him and we got open threes early in the fourth when we put him out there. We had three or four open threes and one of the reasons they were open is because James was right at the rim and as that lob threat, the defense pulled in. And I thought he did a nice job defensively, too, kind of playing cat and mouse on pick-and-roll. He’s gotten a lot better over the last few weeks with all the practicing in Santa Cruz and the game action, the reps. It was fun to watch James play.”