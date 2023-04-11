Hawks’ John Collins Says Trae Young is ‘Way Better’ Than Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has inspired many upcoming players, who shape and mold their games to be like him. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is one of them. Ever since he surfaced on the radar of NBA scouts, Young was consistently being compared to Curry.

His teammate, John Collins, recently made the comparison himself, when prompted during an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Collins even put Young above Curry in a few categories, saying that the Hawks guard was a better playmaker and isolation scorer.

“Now, Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category,” Collins told Robinson. “I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right? But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better. I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy 3, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way). But be that as it may, Trae Young is his own person and his own guy stepping into his own in the league. It’s great to be compared to a guy like that. (But) I feel like he wants to make his own name.”

Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins: “Trae Young is a way better playmaker than Steph.” https://t.co/Me6CdBoovc pic.twitter.com/ptSmaQKVgx — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 10, 2023

Trae Young Details Relationship With Warriors’ Stephen Curry

Golden State faced off against Young’s Hawks a few weeks back, unfortunately falling 127-119 on St. Patrick’s Day.

After leading his squad to a victory, Atlanta’s young star detailed his relationship with Curry, calling him his “big bro.”

“I mean, he’s been like my big bro since I got into the league and even before that,” Young said via NBA on ESPN. “He’s always giving me advice, and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over. So, it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice.”

Stephen Curry Shouts Out Moses Moody After Warriors Win

Curry recently displayed his “big bro” traits, after the Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He shouted out his younger teammates, including Moses Moody, who saw some extra minutes in the regular-season finale.

“I think these last two games, knowing everybody’s getting reps and there’s a feel-good vibe, that helps,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “ You don’t want to grind it out down the stretch against the lineup that they had out there. Nobody wanted to be in that kind of situation. But yeah, for Moses to play 30 minutes, JK played 24, Gary 20, getting their legs underneath them before this week off. Going into our practices so that everybody feels in a nice flow and gets some game experience so that whatever the expectations are, what you’re asked to do, going into a series, everybody’s ready. That definitely helps. We want to have the least stressful path to the start of the playoffs as possible. So, we accomplished that.”