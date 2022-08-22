Young Warriors Star Sounds Off on 4-Time NBA Champion Teammate

The Golden State Warriors might have one of the most perfectly-built rosters in the NBA. Not only is their team set up to compete for titles right now, evidenced by them winning their fourth championship in eight years this past season, but they also have a great core of young pieces set to help them march into the future.

There were some questions heading into the season as to whether or not Golden State would be able to sustain that sort of two-timeline approach, but clearly, those questions were answered. And now, it’s looking like they’re in a perfect position.

Plus, having a slew of veterans on the roster available to mentor the young players is a great luxury to have. And while all of Golden State’s young players undoubtedly have plenty of respect for the old guard, they can still poke fun at one another. On his Instagram Story, Jonathan Kuminga did just that, targeting veteran Andre Iguodala.

“Son you mad ugly😂😂😂,” Kuminga posted on his story, reacting to an image of Iguodala.

Kuminga just wrapped up his rookie season, while Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. It’s nice to see this sort of funny interaction off the court. And in typical veteran fashion, Iguodala made sure to respond accordingly.

Iguodala Responds to Kuminga’s Message

The four-time champion was never going to let Kuminga call him out without clapping back. Iguodala quickly responded to the youngster’s message with an Instagram Story of his own. He let the soon-to-be-sophomore know that the image he was mocking could be in his future.

“My real SON… This is exactly what you’re going to look like,” Iguodala wrote.

Then, in a second story, he added another dig at the youngster/

“And I know the math on the year I had you…,” Iguodala posted.

Kuminga should be set to play a big-time role for the Warriors in the coming years. This past season, the 19-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 51.3% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Iguodala’s future with the Warriors is still in question.

Iguodala Still Unsure of Future

As next season approaches, Iguodala has noted that he plans to play things by ear, and according to head coach Steve Kerr, the team will be holding a roster spot for the veteran until he makes his decision.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

Iguodala joined the team ahead of their title years, and he is the only player outside of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green who has been on the roster throughout all four title runs over the last decade.

His importance to the team is undoubtedly crucial, and based on his recent interaction with Kuminga, he’s clearly made friends with the young guard as well.