Young Warriors Forward Growing Frustrated With Situation: Sources

This past summer, as the offseason dragged on, most of the talk surrounding the Golden State Warriors was about their impending financial decisions. However, after extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, it seems as though those questions have been answered.

There’s still the issue of Draymond Green’s extension, but for now, everything is fine on that front. Instead, the Warriors have a new issue – doling out playing time. Golden State has a ton of talent, but as they attempt to compete for a championship, there aren’t enough minutes to go around.

And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, not every player on the Warriors will be satisfied sitting on the sidelines. While players like James Wiseman and Moses moody are comfortable in their roles, Jonathan Kuminga could grow irritated.

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

More flashes from Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/sNfWiZjJca — Alex 👋 Yes on 27 (@Dubs408) October 26, 2022

So far this season, Kuminga has played just 10.8 minutes per game this season for the Warriors, putting up 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Kuminga Doesn’t Like Waiting

In his rookie season last year, Kuminga put up solid numbers in his limited minutes. He made 70 appearances last year, playing 16.9 minutes and averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The young forward played for the G League Ignite before becoming the seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s never had to sit on the sidelines, and he doesn’t seem to be a fan of it.

“He has never been in this situation, and it is obviously hard for him,” the executive said. “He could probably average 12, 15 points a game if he played regular minutes. He knows that. But the way the team is built, he has to wait, and it does not seem like waiting is in his DNA.”

Iguodala shared why young players like Kuminga are better off playing on a winning team rather than putting up numbers on a bad team pic.twitter.com/gjPHQSTNoC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 27, 2022

Kuminga is a very talented player, but guys like Green, Wiseman, Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and JaMychal Green have been earning more playing time than him this year.

Earlier this season, Stephen Curry spoke about the difficulties of having as many great players as they do.

Curry: ‘People Pissed Off’

Kuminga is one of the main players being slighted in Golden State’s rotation, but other guys such as Donte DiVincenzo and Ryan Rollins haven’t gotten a ton of run, either.

Curry said that it’s tough for Golden State to dish out playing time, and it usually ends up with some people being “pissed off.”

“There’s difficulties that comes with people pissed off coming off the court knowing they didn’t play that night,” Curry said. “So you have to be patient with it.”

As the season goes on, Kuminga will have a chance to earn a larger role within the rotation, but for now, he might have to deal with the waiting game.