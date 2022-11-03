Young Warriors Star ‘Getting Lost in the Shuffle’ This Season

The Golden State Warriors have had a rocky start to their season. Issues with fouling and the overhanging uncertainty of Draymond Green’s future have plagued them in the early going. However, it’s the play (or lack thereof) of Jonathan Kuminga that should stand out the most.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Kuminga is “getting lost in the shuffle” of Golden State’s rotation this year, and it’s one of the biggest surprises thus far.

“There were moments last season when it seemed Jonathan Kuminga had jumped to the top of Golden State’s youth movement.

“Even offseason trade-machine maestros didn’t bother including Kuminga in their imagined deals, because he already felt off-limits.

“Fast-forward to the start of this season, though, and it’s suddenly unclear how prominently he factors into the franchise’s plans,” Buckley wrote.

So far this season, Kuminga has appeared in six of the Warriors’ eight games, playing just 10.9 minutes. The only players who have averaged fewer minutes are Anthony Lamb, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins. Lamb is a two-way player, and both Baldwin and Rollins are in their rookie seasons.

In those minutes, Kuminga has averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists on 33.3% shooting from the field.

Kuminga Benched in Two Games

Heading into the season, Kuminga was widely expected to expand upon his role from his rookie season, where he appeared in 70 games. He played a fairly large role due to the injury to Green late in the season.

However, he’s gone backward and is earning less playing time this year.

“He not only failed to command a role expansion from his rookie season, he’s actually seeing fewer minutes as a sophomore (10.8 per game),” Buckley wrote. “He has twice been benched for entire games and isn’t forcing the issue for more floor time with his play.”

“I hope he’s pissed off about it. I hope he’s frustrated…” Steph Curry on Jonathan Kuminga not getting any minutes tonight pic.twitter.com/GJm4123ivQ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 28, 2022

With how many talented played are above him in the rotation, Buckley thinks that Kuminga could find himself engulfed in trade talks at some point this season.

“Then again, a lot of players—particularly young ones—rely on their rhythm, and Kuminga hasn’t had a chance to find his,” said Buckley. “With JaMychal Green and a healthy James Wiseman joining Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in the frontcourt, there aren’t enough minutes to go around, and it’s costing Kuminga valuable minutes he needs to develop. If this situation doesn’t change, he could hear his name at least whispered about in trade talks between now and the deadline.”

Kuminga Growing Frustrated With Warriors

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Kuminga isn’t happy with the current situation. He’s reportedly growing irritated.

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

He has the potential to be a great player, but Golden State is making him wait, and he’s not a fan of that.

“He has never been in this situation, and it is obviously hard for him,” the executive said. “He could probably average 12, 15 points a game if he played regular minutes. He knows that. But the way the team is built, he has to wait, and it does not seem like waiting is in his DNA.”