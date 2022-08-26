Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Young Star Amid Rumored Concerns

As things stand today, the Golden State Warriors have one of the most impressive rosters in the NBA. Not only are they capable of winning championships right now, as evidenced by their title run this past season, but they also have a great collection of young talent.

While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continue to lead the team, guys like Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody are just waiting in the wings, chomping at the bit to earn their keep in the rotation. However, one player may have found himself in some muddy water as of late.

According to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, Jonathan Kuminga’s attitude hasn’t been up to par. And while it may seem unlikely that the team loses faith in him this quickly, the Warriors could always choose to part ways with the forward if they feel he isn’t committed to the team. Plus, one trade with the Utah Jazz would see them bring back a young forward who could play an even more significant role in Golden State.

Here’s the outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Jazz receive: Jonathan Kuminga

This deal would see the Jazz take a chance on a former lottery pick, while the Warriors would get another young forward that could be molded by Green.

Smith: ‘I’m Talking Attitude’

People within the organization would obviously have a better idea as to how Kuminga has been spending his offseason, but according to Smith, he hasn’t been acting like an NBA player should be. And it has nothing to do with his actions, but instead, his attitude.

“I’m not getting in his personal business; I’m not saying nothing like that,” Smith said on First Take. “I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down — doing the work. I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he gotta get his act together, because I’m a Jonathan Kuminga fan.”

Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning 👀#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/8gGP8V5BzD — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 23, 2022

At just 19 years old, it would be understandable if Kuminga is still maturing, and if that is the case, it’s not necessarily a reason to trade him. However, working to improve these (rumored) issues would be necessary. And if they did decide to move in different directions, adding Vanderbilt to the team would make a ton of sense.

How Vanderbilt Fits With Warriors

Vanderbilt is not a three-point shooter, but he does all the little things on the court very well, which would make him a perfect youngster for Green to mentor. His defensive versatility is amazing, and he’s a well-above-average rebounder.

Last year for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 23-year-old had somewhat of a breakout season. In his 74 appearances, Vanderbilt averaged 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 558.7% shooting from the field.

LMBOOOOOOOOOO jarred vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/Ic3ELb9eTs — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) February 15, 2021

Plus, just like Kuminga he’s on a very cost-controlled contract. And at the end of his current deal, he’ll likely command far less than Kuminga might, which would help Golden State’s upcoming financial issues.

This trade would only be possible if the Kuminga rumors are true and the Warriors don’t want to deal with that. In that case, Utah would be taking a chance on a potential young star, while the Warriors would be adding a young player that could slot into their system well.