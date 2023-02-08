Warriors Trade Proposal Ditches Kuminga for 20 PPG Scorer, 6-Foot-9 Wing, & New Big

The February 9 trade deadline has almost arrived, and the Golden State Warriors are undoubtedly going to have a lot of eyes on them. With how much they have struggled this year, it has become clear that improvements are needed. Their bench unit has failed them time and time again.

Here is an outline of a potential trade with the Charlotte Hornets that could help fill in the gaps for Golden State:

Warriors receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels

Hornets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Giving up on the entirety of their young core would be a huge pivot for the Warriors, as they have remained fairly firm on the stance that they don’t want to trade some of those guys. However, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, their stance on the matter has softened in recent days leading up to the deadline.

“If JaMychal [Green]’s hold on a roster spot is strengthening, it would lessen the likelihood of fringe activity from the Warriors at the deadline,” Slater wrote. “But it hasn’t been silence. The noise around the league the last couple of days is an increased willingness from the Warriors to engage in conversation and explore the idea of moving their younger, out-of-the-rotation players if a significant enough upgrade is offered. There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness.”

Ditching Kuminga would be the most difficult part of the deal, as he has blossomed into a legitimate rotational piece, but that’s the coast of doing business.

Oubre would immediately become a great scoring option off the bench, Plumlee would be a massive upgrade to the Warriors’ backup center spot, and McDaniels could step into the role Kuminga filled.

Meanwhile, the Hornets would get solid young assets for expiring contracts, as well as some draft capital.

Warriors Have ‘Painful Decisions’ to Make

Giving up Kuminga would be tough for the Warriors, but again, the Warriors might be forced to do just that. According to David Thorpe of True Hoop, the current Warriors roster has a “zero percent” chance to win a title, and “painful decisions” are in their immediate future.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—[Stephen] Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, [Draymond] Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”

Draymond Green Discusses Warriors Trade Rumors

However, Green doesn’t believe that the Warriors will make any moves ahead of the deadline.

“If I’m being honest, it feels like one of those deadlines where everyone is expecting everything to go haywire and not much is going to happen (across the league),” Green told Slater. “That’s what I think is going to happen. For me, I’m in this locker room with these guys I play with. We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. I don’t know. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times. We haven’t done much.”