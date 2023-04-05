Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins After Warriors Beat Thunder

If the Golden State Warriors want to make a serious postseason push, they need to have all hands on deck down the stretch of the season. With how packed the Western Conference is, the Warriors cannot afford to lose focus for any length of time.

On Tuesday night, they took care of business against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is also looking to make it into the playoffs. However, the bigger news of the day was that Andrew Wiggins returned to the bench and was with the team again. After the game, Jordan Poole spoke about what it’s like to have him back in the fold.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”

Wiggins has not appeared in a game since February 13, as he was away from the team due to personal reasons. It was recently revealed that his father was dealing with a serious illness, and he stepped away from the team to be with him.

With Wiggins potentially returning to the court, the Warriors will have another All-Star in the rotation. For a team looking to repeat as champions, that’s a massive boost to get at this point in the season.

Andrew Wiggins Breaks Silence on Warriors Return

In addition, Wiggins spoke to the media for the first time since his return as well. He started off by thanking Warriors fans for their support while he was away.

“Thank you for all the love and support I had and my family had. I appreciate it,” Wiggins said via the Warriors’ official YouTube channel. “You guys are the best fans in the world.”

On top of that, Wiggins also explained his point of view on the situation and what was going through his head while making his decisions.

“When you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you and requires your attention and your love, that’s my first priority,” Wiggins said. “We got everything settled, not fully settled, but in a safe place where I can come back.”

Stephen Curry Praises Moses Moody

In other news, Moses Moody played a huge role off the bench for the Warriors in their win over the Thunder. After the game, Stephen Curry showed love to both him and Jonathan Kuminga.

“It’s just a matter of being ready [and] staying ready,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They’ve been asked to play a lot of different roles. Been in and out of the rotation. JK’s [Kuminga] obviously played a lot more recently and has proven that he’s taking that next step. It’s still [about] trying to put game after game together, and those guys, to be able to show up when we’re still missing wings [and] Klay [Thompson] goes down, they stay ready. For Mo [Moody], though, I think he saw enough Razorbacks out there. He felt like he was back in college for a little bit.”