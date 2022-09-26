Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Sends Strong Message on Future With Team

Jordan Poole’s contract extension was a hot topic at the Golden State Warriors media day on Sunday but the rising guard isn’t sweating it.

Shortly after the Warriors won the title, a champagne-soaked Poole celebrated with teammate Andrew Wiggins, joking about “getting the bag.” While Poole appears destined for a big payday, the question is when it will happen.

The Warriors have until October 17 to reach a deal with Poole. If the sides can’t agree to an extension, he’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason, which will open up the possibility of another team swooping in to snag his services. The Warriors can match any offer that comes to the table.

Poole faced questions about his contract situation just a few moments into his media availability on Sunday but played it cool.

“I’m going to let my reps handle that,” Poole told reporters. “I have confidence that we’ll work something out. I’m just here to play basketball and excited to be back with the team.”

Poole Says He Has No Preference on When Deal Gets Done

Play

Jordan Poole 2022 Media Day Press Conference | Golden State Warriors 2022-09-26T00:54:47Z

Poole averaged 18.5 points on 44.8% shooting last season, chipping in 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists. While he had some tough stretches in the postseason, he ended up being a key part of the run in the series against the Celtics.

Poole is at a pivotal point in his career but he doesn’t feel like it will have an effect on his play.

“I mean, however we go into the season is however we go in,” Poole said. “I mean, I’m going to play my game, continue to be me and put everything forth to help us win games. Whatever the situation or circumstance is, yeah.”

Poole became eligible to sign a rookie-scale contract extension on July 6 and the market points to a deal worth nine figures. Knicks guards RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson, as well as Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, signed four-year deals worth north of $100 million this offseason.

Warriors Uncertain They Can Keep Roster Intact

The Warriors are in a unique situation due to the salary cap, their already extraordinary spending and decisions on the futures of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green also looming.

Green — a core piece of four championships — would like a long-term deal that would likely have him finishing his career in Golden State, while Wiggins is entering the final year of his contract after a breakout season.

“We want all of those guys,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at a news conference on September 22. “Can we get all of them? I don’t know. … It depends on what the money ends up being. What the ask is what we can end up doing. We’re not at a point to make those decisions yet.”

While it might be tough to monetarily meet all the demands, the Warriors can offer a winning culture and the clear expectation that sticking around will lead to championship opportunities. While things have the potential to get tense — especially with Green — nothing has reached a breaking point.

“The good news for us is that I don’t hear that anybody wants to leave,” Myers said. “That would be a worse problem if they said, ‘I don’t want to be here, I’m out of here at the end of the season’ or, ‘Trade me.’ Not hearing any of that. The goal is to figure it out as best we can.”

The Warriors are slated to begin their preseason slate on September 30 in Japan.