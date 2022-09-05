Jordan Poole Might Not Want to Sign Contract Extension With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have an amazing roster. Obviously, any team that wins a championship must have done something right, but the Warriors are built differently than most title teams. They have a perfect mix of win-now players and youngsters on the roster.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are still leading the Warriors, but guys like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody are lying in wait to spearhead Golden State’s youth movement. And then there are stars like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Both will need contract extensions next offseason, but the deadline to get a deal done with Poole is rapidly approaching. Golden State has until October 18 to get a deal, or Poole will become a restricted free agent next summer. And according to Brady Klopfer of Golden State of Mind, Poole may not want to sign an extension.

“As for Poole’s rookie extension, the deadline is October 18 — the same day that the Warriors kick off the season by raising a banner in front of the Lakers. There’s a lot of incentive for the Warriors to get a deal done by then, so that if they do pick Wiggins over Poole, they can trade JP rather than let him walk for nothing.” Klopfer wrote. “But there may be less incentive for Poole, who could play himself into an even bigger contract with another step forward, and potentially get to pick his destination in free agency.”

Losing Poole would be a huge blow to the Warriors, but they are going to have to make some difficult financial decisions in the next two years. However, Klopfer believes that they should choose Poole over Wiggins.

Klopfer: ‘Send Him Packing’

Since it seems unlikely that the Warriors part ways with one of Green or Thompson, it will probably come down to a choice between Poole and Wiggins. According to Klopfer, that should be an easy decision to make.

“Barring something weird, the question really should come down to whether the Warriors want to keep Poole or Wiggins. Anyone who reads this blog or follows me on Twitter knows where I stand: I’d thank Wiggins for his incredible 2021-22 season, give him a gorgeous championship ring (hopefully two), give him a standing ovation every time he enters Chase Center, and send him packing eight days a week,” Klopfer wrote.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will get the keys to the Team as soon as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson end their careers 💯 pic.twitter.com/xBSpIYNC4t — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) August 29, 2022

However, this opinion isn’t shared by everybody.

Poole Could Be ‘Odd Man Out’

On July 29, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote a piece detailing the Warriors’ upcoming financial difficulties. Unlike Klopfer, however, he said that Poole is more likely to be the odd man out.

“Before making such an important decision, the Warriors would be wise to see how both players progress over the next 12 months. But right now, given all the information available, Poole seems to have the higher chance of being the odd man out. The reason is simple: Two-way wings like Wiggins are harder to find than score-first shooting guards like Poole,” Letourneau wrote.

Poole may not even want to sign an extension, but regardless, Golden State will have some tough decisions to make.