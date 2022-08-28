Next Season Could Decide 23-Year-Old Guard’s Future With Warriors

As the final pieces of confetti begin to fall on the Golden State Warriors championship celebration, next season is already looking them straight in the face. And while they are built well to compete again, some very important decisions loom in the near future for the organization.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson each have to years left on their deal, and Green has a player option, while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will require contract extensions at the end of this year, as their deals will be up. With how much the team already spends, it’s highly unlikely they can keep all of them, barring one player taking a pay cut.

However, the latter of those four players could be under the most pressure in the upcoming season, and that pressure will be coming from both his camp and the Warriors’ camp. But not only will Poole be under normal pressure this season, but his play could determine his future in Golden State.

At 23 years old, Poole just had a breakout season with the Warriors this past year. In his 76 appearances, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from distance. But as next offseason quickly approaches, Poole could be fighting for his Warriors career.

Based on playstyles, tenure, and other factors, Poole could get the short end of the stick when it comes to contract extensions.

Poole Could Be ‘Odd Man Out’

While planning for the future may seem like the smarter decision, giving up one of Green or Thompson could anger Stephen Curry, which is the last thing Golden State wants to do. In turn, they could be forced to choose between Wiggins and Poole, and Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the guard could be the odd man out.

“Before making such an important decision, the Warriors would be wise to see how both players progress over the next 12 months,” Letourneau wrote on July 29. “But right now, given all the information available, Poole seems to have the higher chance of being the odd man out. The reason is simple: Two-way wings like Wiggins are harder to find than score-first shooting guards like Poole.”

But the pressure on Poole goes much deeper than that.

Why Poole is Under Pressure

Yes – the fact that Golden State could be forced to choose between Wiggins and Poole puts pressure on both of them to play at the highest level this year. One down season could sway the organization’s decision as to who they want to keep. And Poole being a score-first guard could end up being a factor, too.

But the pressure goes both ways.

Not only will a solid performance from Poole impact Golden State’s view of him, but it will also affect other teams’ views of the youngster. The better he plays, the more willing people will be to hand Poole a massive contract, and the bigger the contract he receives, the more the Warriors will have to consider whether or not to re-sign him.

Poole will be a restricted free agent, but with the financial bind the Warriors are in, matching a max deal for Poole might be something they balk at. And in a way, it could end up making their decision for them, as they could simply sign Wiggins, Green, and Thompson instead.

How well Poole plays this season will determine his future in a Warriors uniform. One way or another.