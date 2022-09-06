Warriors’ Future With Jordan Poole Will Be Revealed in October

The Golden State Warriors are in for a tough few years. Well, kind of.

Everything on the court is just fine. They are fresh off of a championship season, and they have won four of the last eight NBA titles. Stephen Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA, and they have a great crew backing him up.

However, it’s their potential issues away from the court that could give them trouble. Four of their core players will need contract extensions in the next two years – Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole.

With that in mind, it may seem like the Warriors have a whole season to figure things out, but that’s not necessarily the case. The deadline for them to extend Poole is October 17, and if they don’t, he’ll enter restricted free agency. CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle believes that Golden State’s upcoming decision will say a lot about their future.

“Right now there aren’t clear answers to those questions, but one thing is certain: the Warriors’ looming decision to keep Poole or allow him to walk will say a lot about the direction of the team, and will be one of the more interesting story lines to follow with training camp due to open Sept. 24,” Holmes stated on September 4.

Holmes also noted some important questions Golden State will have to consider.

Biggest Questions for Warriors

When it comes to Poole, there will be a lot for the Warriors to consider. At just 23 years old, there’s still plenty of room left for him to improve, but is he worth a max contract? Holmes mentioned this question and a few more that Golden State will have to think about.

“Do the Warriors believe Poole has proved enough and is worthy of a max contract extension? If not, are they positioned to offer him a fair contract by the deadline to keep him from the clutches of opposing teams? Will they try to persuade Poole to take a team-friendly discount? Will Golden State prioritize its future, continue to satisfy its veteran mainstays or somehow strike a balance?,” Holmes wrote.

Jordan Poole always reps his vets 🤝 pic.twitter.com/x49DoFOQFG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 3, 2022

In addition to that, Holmes explained that, despite their history, even the Warriors can’t pay everybody.

Holmes: ‘Can’t Afford to Pay Everyone’

Up to this point in time, the Warriors have made it a point to pay their players. They’ve taken care of the guys that they’ve drafted and have gone deep into the luxury tax in order to do so. However, as explained by Holmes, Golden State can’t continue to do that.

“Poole’s value is undoubtedly on the rise, and the NBA’s luxury tax remains one of the Warriors’ most formidable opponents,” Holmes noted. “Draymond Green is in the final year of his contract and is reportedly eyeing a max extension. Andrew Wiggins is entering the final season of the max contract he signed with the Timberwolves in 2017, and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Klay Thompson has two years left in his deal and is extension-eligible. Even the Warriors can’t afford to pay everyone.”

So, as the deadline for Poole’s extension quickly approaches, Golden State’s choice could say a lot about their future.