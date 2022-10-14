Jordan Poole on Warriors Decision Not to Suspend Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have been at the center of the NBA news world over the past week. Draymond Green got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice, but if it weren’t for the leaked video, they likely would have handled the situation internally.

Instead, the video was leaked to the public, and the Warriors were forced to deal with the situation publicly. Green apologized to Poole, Poole’s family, and the team and mentioned that he would step away for a few days. After that, they announced that Green would not be suspended but fined instead.

This was met with a lot of backlash from the public and the media, but the Warriors said that they believed it was the best course of action. However, according to Poole, the one who got punched, a suspension was not necessary.

“Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple days ago and Poole didn’t think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension,” said Marc Spears of Andscape. He reported this information on Wednesday’s edition of NBA Today.

On the day when Green punched Poole, the young guard was supposedly getting shots up after practice. He’s seemingly taken the incident in stride and hasn’t made a huge deal about it – publicly or privately.

It was Poole’s input that helped Golden State come to the decision they did.

Spears: ‘There Would Be an Undisclosed Fine’

All reports coming out of the Warriors’ camp indicate that the decision not to suspend Green was a team effort. Steve Kerr had a say in it, Bob Myers had a say in it, Poole had a say in it, and even Kevon Looney helped with the decision.

With Poole’s thoughts accounted for, Spears noted that the team was able to come to a decision.

“And with that in mind, with what Poole and the teammates thought, ownership and the front office decide that Green would not be suspended, that there would be an undisclosed fine,” Spears stated. “But while Green hasn’t been suspended, he’s been away from the team for over a week now.

However, there was reportedly another thing that helped the team come to their decision.

Warriors Didn’t Want Green to Miss Ring Night

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Green won their fourth rings last season, and they will receive those rings on Opening Night. The team did not want Green to miss that, so they didn’t want to suspend him.

“I’m told that the Warriors put a significant amount of weight on the fact that opening night was ring night,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “That the players are going to get their rings—Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, their fourth championship in Golden State. The banner’s gonna be raised. They did not treat this like it was one of 82. They didn’t want to suspend Draymond Green and keep him from that.”

Green returned to the team on Thursday and will work to rebuild trust as the season goes on. But all reports indicate that Poole is not overly upset about the situation still. It seems like everything is trending in the right direction for Green and the Warriors.