Jordan Poole Called Out for ‘Failing’ Play After Warriors Loss to Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling for a large majority of the season. They can’t find any sort of consistency, and the main reason behind that has been their inability to win games on the road – a trend that continued on Friday night.

They dropped a game to the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Friday, bringing their current losing streak to two games – both on the road. After the game, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area called out Jordan Poole for failing to step up when the team needs him more.

“With four players from their optimal rotation unavailable Friday night in Atlanta, the Warriors desperately needed Jordan Poole to be at his finest. This was a prime opportunity for the X-factor to deliver.

“And JP remained in the same quagmire that continues to separate him from his immense promise.

“Entering with 6:09 remaining the first quarter and the Warriors holding a 23-16 lead over the Hawks, Poole spent the rest of the quarter committing two turnovers, missing his only two shots and expressing indifference to transition defense. It’s hard to be minus-15 in less than six minutes, but that’s what happens when your team is outscored 23-8 during that span,” Poole wrote.

Poole failed to churn in an efficient performance against the Hawks in the Warriors loss. He ended the night with 12 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Donte DiVincenzo Discusses Warriors Injuries

The Warriors only had 10 players available to them on Friday night, with guys like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala out. After the game, Donte DiVincenzo spoke about what it is like to play without some of their key players.

“I think it’s more mental after the game,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Leading into the game tonight, I don’t think anybody was thinking about whatever the losing streak was on the road or whatever our struggles were. I think we were in a good place, and I think that’s consistent. I think we’re starting the game off in a good spot. And I think, like I said, when they make the run, I think we have to stay together through the run. We’re going to make our run at some point. So, just that togetherness, I think, needs to be there a little bit more. But it’s also tough when you have 10 guys. Dray’s out, and Andre [Iguodala] and Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and Gary [Payton II]. It’s tough, but I think we still have the firepower to win games on the road. And I think is tomorrow’s a big opportunity for us to bounce back and actually play a full 48 together.”

Play

Donte DiVincenzo Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 Donte DiVincenzo Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Atlanta Hawks 127-119 2023-03-18T03:26:56Z

Trae Young Shows Love to Stephen Curry

In addition, after the game, Hawks star Trae Young showed love to Stephen Curry. The two players have been friends since Young entered the league and have often been compared to one another.

“I mean, he’s been like my big bro since I got into the league and even before that,” Young said via NBA on ESPN. “He’s always giving me advice, and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me to come into the league and take over. So, it’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice.”