Jordan Poole Provides Crucial Injury Update After Scare in Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors lost a tightly-contested game to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, suffering a 113-120 defeat in overtime. They were up late in the game but crumbled in the final minute of regulation and in the overtime period.

It was an overall tough performance, as Stephen Curry shot poorly from three-point range (3-of-13), and Klay Thompson continued to struggle to find his footing. He shot just 5-of-14 from the field and 1-of-7 from distance.

However, the most concerning moment of the game had nothing to do with the on-court play. Instead, it involved Jordan Poole, who tweaked his ankle late in overtime and limped back to the locker room. Luckily, the Warriors guard had some positive news after the game, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Jordan Poole said he’s ‘straight’ after a right ankle twist late in overtime tonight in Charlotte. He feels like he can play tomorrow in Detroit, but that’s a decision expected from training staff tomorrow,” Slater tweeted after the game.

Jordan Poole said he’s “straight” after a right ankle twist late in overtime tonight in Charlotte. He feels like he can play tomorrow in Detroit, but that’s a decision expected from training staff tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Outside of Curry, who didn’t shoot particularly well, Poole was the best player on the Warriors against Charlotte. He totaled 24 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

Curry Takes Blame for Late Struggles

The poor performance from Curry was partly due to his 0-of-4 performance from deep in the first half, but he also took the blame for some of the team’s late-game struggles.

Curry stated that he was searching too hard for a hometown buzzer-beater win.

“I’m just thinking about those last two possessions because, whether you try to run a play or just give me the ball to go score, I have to do something better with the ball,” Curry said. “Those last two shots – obviously, if I make the first one, we’re not talking about it, but that last one, really, for me – I can get a way better look than that. I got wrapped up in trying to hero-ball my way to a hometown buzzer-beater.”

Steph Curry admitted he got "wrapped up in trying to heroball my way to a hometown buzzer beater" and would be thinking about these two late regulation possessions in an eventual OT loss in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/SEuaCibPbx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Obviously, Curry hails from the Charlotte area, as his dad, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets for a long period of Curry’s childhood. In turn, nailing a buzzer-beater in the arena his dad played in would be a story for the memory bank.

Star Will Likely Rest on Sunday

The Warriors have a game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, marking their second game of a back-to-back. According to Slater, it seems likely that the team decides to rest some of their stars.

“Minute totals tonight: Wiggins 41, Curry 39, Poole 37 (limped off late), Draymond 35, Klay 32. All season-highs. Warriors have an early tip in Detroit tomorrow night. Steve Kerr said he will discuss rest plan with performance staff, but it appears likely,” Slater tweeted.

Minute totals tonight: Wiggins 41, Curry 39, Poole 37 (limped off late), Draymond 35, Klay 32. All season-highs. Warriors have an early tip in Detroit tomorrow night. Steve Kerr said he will discuss rest plan with performance staff, but it appears likely. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

The loss against Charlotte will definitely sting for a while, but Golden State needs to quickly turn their focus to the Pistons, who have a solid young core that likes to battle on a nightly basis.

Whether or not all of the Warriors’ regulars will be on the court for the game is to be determined.